EA rumored to be working on Marvel Iron Man game according to insider

Amid reports alleging EA has a second Marvel game in development, an industry insider claimed the title may star Iron Man.

This doesn’t mark the first time that rumors about an Electronic Arts-published Marvel project have hit the web. Late last month, VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb reported the two entities would work together on a Black Panther game.

Supposedly, the studio helming the unannounced title is a new Seattle-based crew founded by Kevin Stephens – the former head of Monolith Productions.

Neither Electronic Arts nor Marvel Games have corroborated Grubb’s claim as of writing. Now, yet another Marvel-centric game rumor is swarming the web.

EA might publish an Iron Man game

During an episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast, Jeff Grubb noted that, in addition to Black Panther, Electronic Arts is “making another Marvel game that’s single player.”

Twitter user Okami Games shared a clip of Grubb’s comment, which caught the attention of industry insider and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson.

In a Twitter post, Henderson said, “I’ve heard a few rumors that it’s Iron Man;” however, the absence of concrete details kept him from reporting on it. “Put this heavily under the ‘rumor’ category for now,” the insider told added.

As Henderson himself notes in the above post, it’s best to take this piece of information with a grain of salt. Like the Black Panther reports, EA has yet to address the Iron Man claim.

An interactive Iron Man adventure doesn’t sound too far-fetched, though. On top of the character’s growing popularity in the last decade and change, an Iron Man-starring game hit the market two years ago.

The title in question, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, launched on PSVR in 2020 to generally favorable reviews. Plus, the hero’s gameplay in Marvel’s Avengers suggests a full-fledged campaign as the Iron Avenger could work.