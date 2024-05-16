Marvel Rivals players claim that Overwatch “toxicity” has already made its way to the game

Marvel Rivals’ closed alpha testing began on May 10 and despite only being playable for less than a week, many are already comparing the game to Overwatch not just in its gameplay but also in “toxicity.”

The world of Marvel may be finally entering the world of competitive shooters, with Marvel Rivals boasting some fast paced action, variety in movesets and much more thanks to the wide roster of Marvel heroes it includes.

However, the design of characters, levelling and combat are already drawing strong comparisons to Overwatch 2.

In saying this, the game functionality isn’t the only aspect to Marvel Rivals that has players comparing it to Overwatch.

Across Reddit, gamers have begun sharing their early impressions of the new game. Many noting that, despite only being playable to a select few, Marvel Rivals is already breeding a toxic environment.

One player posted on Reddit how, despite making the move from Overwatch 2 to Marvel Rivals due to the former’s toxic nature, this type of vitriol has already begun popping up in Rivals.

The poster shared how four of their last six matches included players either quitting or throwing the match because “someone either wasn’t performing well or they didn’t pick a hero that has synergy.”

What’s more, the original poster then added that, “the main reason I moved away from OW was the toxicity.”

“Honestly can’t understand why they’d add damage buffs to characters for simply picking their synergy hero, worst decision I’ve seen in a game in awhile,” they explained.

Fellow Marvel Rival players and fans shared similar sentiments as the original poster, with many calling the devs to add a “role lock” to help with balancing issues amid cheating.

With Marvel Rivals being in a Closed Alpha stage, players are encouraged to give feedback to the game. In fact, those who made it to the Closed Alpha can complete a survey in-game and will be rewarded with Units.

Marvel Rivals pits two teams of six characters against one another. Similarly to Overwatch and other PvP experiences, each character includes a unique set of skills and abilities. Many of which can be combined for an even greater effect.