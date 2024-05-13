Marvel Rivals already has cheaters ruining the fun in Closed Alpha

Marvel Rivals has only just made its Closed Alpha test available, yet cheaters have already made their way in to ruin others’ fun.

Marvel Rivals has finally opened its doors for lucky players to join the game’s Closed Alpha. For a limited time, select players have the chance to jump into the hero shooter and try out different characters and game modes. But not even a few days since it started, players have already spotted others who are blatantly hacking in-game.

Based on a recording one player shared in a Reddit thread, the Punisher in their game was seen floating in the sky, and while the character was far from combat, the player was able to shoot their enemies below, eliminating them as seen in the kill feed.

“I was literally targeting him on the building, and it looked like I’m schizophrenic in that clip,” the player said.

Granted, Marvel Rivals has certain heroes that come with great mobility and in some cases, outright fly, and even Punisher can maneuver around the map using a hook. That said, the one in the clip managed to have their character stay so long and high up in the air before instantly teleporting back to the point.

A link to a longer recording was also shared in the comments, and it’s clear that the cheater was able to jump back and forth and teleport between different places while shooting enemies.

There’s even a point in the clip where the cheater kept shooting while floating in the corner of the map, making it so much harder for others to find or even hit them.

Seeing this phenomenon, one player in the thread mentioned: “Don’t worry guys, he’s actually using cheats so that NetEase can improve the cheat detection, what a smart player!”

Players are always bound to meet cheaters and hackers regardless of the game they’re playing. For a game this early in development, it’s clear NetEase has its work cut out for them in regard to clamping down on the issue. Only time will tell what changes devs will implement in the future to combat this kind of cheating problem.