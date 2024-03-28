Dragon’s Dogma 2 publisher survey has players demanding DLC

The devs behind Dragon’s Dogma 2 have released a survey for players to fill out about what they want to see for the game’s future, leading many to one specific answer: DLC.

While being a critical success and generally well-received by fans, the sequel has seen its fair share of criticisms and complaints, mainly leveled at its reliance on old mechanics from the original, repetitive content and enemies, as well as its performance on all systems.

This survey is being seen by many in the fanbase as a way to show the devs what they need to add to the game in order to bring more players to it, as well as keep the ones they have.

When the survey was shared on the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, the players immediately took the time to speak to what they feel is the most pressing needs for the game.

These range from a greater enemy variety to more content to complete, and largely, the players think this survey can be their best bet at getting those changes.

As one user comments, “Simple enough survey and the best way to give feedback.”

Many aren’t using the survey to rail on the game, either, as one fan explains: “I gave my best criticisms of the game and my best praise because while I feel like the skeletal system and organs of the game are there, it’s lacking meat.”

A strong contingent of the community feels that the game would be greatly improved if it were to get more content, and not smaller, less impactful updates.

“If there is to be DLC I’d like to see something girthy and more expansion than a bunch of little nickel and dime additions of nonsense.”

Another person is happy to hear that it seems like the devs are listening and “willing to update the game.”

Overall, the survey seems to have given the Dragon’s Dogma 2 players a bit of optimism for where the game can go.