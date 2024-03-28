Dragon’s Dogma 2 players slam “half baked” spell variety compared to original

Dragon’s Dogma 2 fans feel disappointed with its variety of spells, which they say is lacking compared to what was available in the first game.

The Dragon’s Dogma 2 community is not happy with the spellcasting system, which is a simplified version of the first game’s system.

Some of the mechanics from the original were adjusted to streamline the sequel to offer a more straightforward experience.

However, not every change is striking the right chord for the players who were hoping for a more robust selection of spells.

On the Dragon’s Dogma 2 subreddit, a player is voicing their criticism when they say: “Does anyone miss the spell variety from DD1 yet?”

They explain how in the first installment, players had access to six to eight slots to equip different spells. Now, this has been reduced to four.

Further, the spells that you can equip to those slots have less variety, while also lacking in the “epic oomph” from the original.

This is not an isolated criticism either, as many Dragon’s Dogma 2 players share in their disappointment.

“Love the game but feels like some of the magick classes are half baked compared to Dark Arisen, can’t help but feel like Mystical Spearhand is missing some offensive magick,” one person writes.

Another user goes so far to say that the devs “butchered” the Mage and Sorcerer Vocations through their streamlining.

Other players are expressing frustration that this issue isn’t being addressed in the same way as Dragon’s Dogma 2’s microtransactions and performance issues.

“Sadly this has blotted out some of the real criticism the game needs, like this. How can spell slots be cut in half and we have access to less spells than the first game in general?”

It’s clear that there are plenty of players who are wishing Dragon’s Dogma 2 hadn’t shaken its spell system up so much.

