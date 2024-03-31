Dragon’s Dogma 2 community slams “devastating” Sphinx Riddle quest

The action RPG sequel by Capcom is finally here for fans of the original game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 players expressed their frustration regarding this one certain quest that forces them to rely on their memory.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t just about getting the best armour for your Arisen and hiring pawns to beat some enemies up. Thanks to the Sphinx’s riddles, the game also puts your wits to the test and, apparently, your memory as well.

One of the Sphinx riddles requires players to “retrace” their steps to return to the first location they picked up a Seeker’s Token. As you can imagine, this could be hard to do in certain instances, especially if the player is unaware of where they found it in the first place.

And despite the game only being recently available, the community has already expressed their frustrations in a Reddit thread poking fun at this quest. “The person who made this quest is a psycho,” claimed the OP.

Many players who felt frustrated with this quest jumped into the comments, sharing their experiences dealing with this quest.

One player wrote: “Screw this quest. I spent hours searching the areas around Melve and Vernworth to find whatever crevice I nabbed my first Seeker’s token in.”

After “running around” and “dunking on the same 3 enemies” in certain areas, they eventually gave up and resorted to using a mod to find the token location.

Meanwhile, another user claimed that they screenshotted the location of their first tokens so they could document them. However, they ended up giving up after finding out “there are over 200 of them.”

Regarding this quest’s mechanic, one user claimed: “From a game design perspective, it’s stupid. Your goal is to make a fun game, and this is the opposite of fun; it’s frustrating.”

That said, some players claimed they got lucky and could remember where they got their first token. One way to prevent losing track of this is knowing where to get the easiest Seeker’s Tokens in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

