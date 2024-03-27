Dragon’s Dogma 2 player shocked by frosty reunion with Pawn

A Dragon’s Dogma 2 player was surprised to find the first Pawn they hired after dozens of levels, especially after they heard the character’s harsh words.

One Reddit user shared a shocking interaction with a Pawn they’d previously hired on the DragonsDogma2 subreddit.

After 39 levels, the player happened to run into the Pawn, named Vee, who had some harsh words for them: “What marvelous ill fortune that I should suffer you twice.”

It seems that the Pawn had reason to be frustrated, with the poster saying, “She’s still mad I brined her..”

When asked for more details, the player said they “Threw her off a cliff one time and she just won’t let it go.” Whether this was because the Pawn showed signs of the devastating and controversial Dragonsplague mechanic or just some Arisen-on-Pawn violence is unknown.

With that context, it’s no surprise why Vee would be so unhappy to see this particular Arisen again. What is impressing Dragon’s Dogma 2 players, though, is the fact that Pawns have such good memories.

“Lmaoooo I didn’t know they hold grudges,” said one commenter.

Though Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been called a difficult game to love, details like this add to the immersion, in this case, feeling like an awkward run-in with someone you previously wronged.