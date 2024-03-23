This Dragon’s Dogma 2 “hilarious” player death looks straight out of a cartoon

One Dragon’s Dogma 2 player shared their “hilarious” first death in the game, which sparked some interesting responses from the community.

After teasing players with the ability to customize their character early, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is finally out. Capcom’s open-world fantasy RPG pits players against various enemies while challenging them to use their wits to solve riddles.

Now, the game doesn’t have any difficulty settings, which means that the game would feel unforgiving for those who aren’t too familiar with the genre. Hence why, for the most part, dying in the game isn’t something surprising.

However, one player has managed to die in a way others described as “hilarious” and even Looney Tunes-like. As seen in a clip the player attached in a Reddit thread, it started with them picking up a rock and throwing it off a cliff.

Article continues after ad

Continuing to pick up the second rock, the player accidentally jumped over the cliff while still holding the rock. Ultimately, this resulted in them falling to the ground, with the rock landing perfectly on top of their character, leading them to their death screen.

Article continues after ad

“Didn’t expect my first death to look like this,” the player wrote. “The game crashed and didn’t start afterwards so I guess this tale really has ended lmfao.”

Seeing this clip, other players in the comments were amused and couldn’t help but crack jokes. One user mentioned: “Your Arisen got pinned and couldn’t rise up again,” to which another replied with “Arisen’t.”

Article continues after ad

Another user said, “Wile E. Coyoted yourself lmao,” referring to the Looney Tunes cartoon.

“LMAO. Thats f***ing hilarious,” another chimed in.

Additionally, some players in the thread shared a similar experience to the OP, explaining the ways they got “humbled” by the game.