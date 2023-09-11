Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 releasing “sooner” than expected according to leak

Fans hoping to finally get their hands on Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 might not have much longer to wait according to a new report.

Not much is currently known about Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4, at least officially. Since being announced, leaks have surfaced suggesting the game will feature a massive roster comparable to Xenoverse 2.

However, the one thing on everyone’s mind, of course, is the release date. With rumors that the Dragon Ball Super anime will return soon, DBZ fans have been eagerly awaiting news about Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

Now, a new leak by insider and YouTuber Geekdom101 indicates there may only be a few months left until the game is out, which means we should expect some reveals relatively soon from Bandai Namco.

Toei/Bandai Namco The Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 roster could be bigger than Xenoverse 2’s.

Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 reportedly coming early 2024

In a post on Twitter/X, Geekdom101 revealed that Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is coming “sooner than people realize.”

Not only that, but it seems the game will finally be out as soon next year, as the insider responded to a fan who suggested “early 2024” as the release.

“1st quarter. Latest is mid 2024,” the fan commented. “My original theory was that we were going to get a trailer this month, followed by the announcement that it would come out in February but I feel like that is too specific.”

Interestingly, Geekdom replied enthusiastically to this prediction, commenting “yes!” as if to suggest this was right on the money.

Previous leaks have indicated the game will include new gameplay features in the form of special taunts and that manga-specific characters such as Ultra Ego Vegeta, Morro, Granolah, and Black Frieza won’t be coming until they appear in the anime.

Of course, with the anime suspected to return with an announcement at New York Comic Con, it’s certainly possible that some of those currently manga-only characters show up as DLC.

As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt until there is an official reveal, but if the reports are accurate, it’s looking like 2024 will be a good time to be a Dragon Ball Z fan.