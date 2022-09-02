Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 New DLC Pack 1: Gamma 2, Release date rumors, Cost

Bandai Namco recently revealed the next wave of DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, where they celebrate the brand new Dragon Ball Super Movie with two sets of DLC. As of now, Gamma 2 has been teased with two more set to be revealed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 seems to be a game that never dies, gaining support from the developers many years after its release. And in recent news, the game celebrates the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with a new wave of DLC, coming out in two separate waves. The first already revealed Gamma 2, one of the villains of the movie.

Here is everything to know about the DLC.

This article will be updated as more information for the DLC comes out.

Table of Contents

New Characters

As of now, the only character officially revealed was Gamma 2. But there are two revealing in the near future, who are very likely Gamma 1 and Piccolo. Gamma 1 was teased towards the end of the trailer, showing of his signature red cape. And Piccolo is literally the one in the cut scene fighting them, so he’ll probably be included as well.

Outside of these two characters, the other character for DLC Pack 2 would most likely be Gohan. This is taking the plot of the new Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie center around the fights of these mentioned characters.

YouTube: Bandai Namco Gamma 1 was teased towards the end of the trailer

The trailer stated the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC releases during the fall, thereby landing the release date around October. After all, there are still two more characters that haven’t released yet, and until they do, the entire DLC Pack 1 won’t release. This results in a speculated release date of mid-October, giving the developers time to reveal the characters.

Once again, this is speculation. As for DLC Pack 2, it’ll probably be around a month or so later, thereby landing around November.

YouTube: Bandai Namco Gamma 2 joins Xenoverse 2 with two more coming

Cost

The new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC containing Gamma 2 will likely cost $8.99 or $7.99, just as most other DLC packs cost upon launch. As of now, it’s hard to tell exactly which price mark it’ll land on, but it’s guaranteed to be one of the two.

They may release a bundle deal for $16.99, containing both DLC 1 and 2. As for DLC 2, it will cost the same price point, therefore $8.99 or $7.99.