Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising DLC: Release date, characters & more

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC adds new content to the game, so here’s everything you need to know about the release date, characters, and other exciting content.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising features an expansive roster of playable characters, with each one having their own strengths and weaknesses. However, Cygames plans to expand its roster further, by introducing new and returning characters to the game.

So, whether you’re looking to see who your next main could be or just want to know who’s around the corner, then our Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC guide has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Deluxe character pass 1

Cygames Lucilius is the first Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC character.

The Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising character pass 1 releases on January 16, 2024. This DLC will add six additional characters to the game’s roster and costs $34.99/£39.98.

Additionally, if you purchase the Deluxe character pass, you’ll instantly gain access to Lucilius and the following items:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lucilius, ???, ???, ???, ???, ???

4 Color Variants (no. 5–8) for the 6 DLC characters

3 Weapon Skins (no. 2–4) for the 6 DLC characters

Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Gran)

Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Djeeta)

Premium Avatar “Vikala (Yin)”

Umamusume: Pretty Derby Premium Avatar Set

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will also feature Umamusume Pretty Derby DLC.

The Umamusume: Pretty Derby Premium Avatar Set costs $12.99/£9.98 and comes packed with the following items:

Premium Avatar “Special Week”

Premium Avatar “Tokai Teio”

Premium Avatar “Silence Suzuka”

Premium Avatar “Mejiro McQueen”

Weapon Cutout “Carrot Blade”

4 Badges

Is there any details on the next Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC character?

Cygames Granblue Fantasy Versus: Relink will feature six DLC characters.

No, Cygames has yet to reveal who the next Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC character is. This means players will have to wait until next year for further details. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when new characters are revealed, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising DLC. Make sure to check out our review of the game here.