Does Saints Row 2022 have crossplay and cross-progression?

James Busby . 45 minutes ago

Does Saints Row have crossplay? Find out whether the upcoming reboot will enable crossplay between PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

The Saints Row release date is on the horizon, which means players will soon be able to delve into the gang-infested streets of Santo Ileso. Like previous titles in the series, the Saints Row reboot will enable fans to team up for some fun-filled co-op action.

After all, playing with a friend can greatly enhance your in-game experience. Whether it’s defeating rival gangs or just racing your way through the game’s vast environments, having a companion to help through your adventure is incredibly fun.

However, those who are split across different consoles and generations will want to know if Saints Row has crossplay. Fortunately, our guide has everything you need to know about this highly-requested feature.

Does Saints Row have crossplay?

Deep Silver Saints Row features co-op for up to two players.

During a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Deep Silver confirmed that Saints Row crossplay works for players looking to team up with those from the same console family. For example, players on PS4/PS5 and Xbox One/Series X|S will be able to play together.

For now, crossplay between different consoles will not be supported. This will likely come as a disappointment to those looking to play with friends across multiple platforms. The developers have also yet to announce whether PC will be able to play with console users.

Nothing has been announced about cross-progression, so we’ll update this section once Deep Silver reveals further news.

So, there you have it, everything we know about crossplay in Saints Row. Make sure you check out our Saints Row hub and brand new preview, where Dexerto got to delve into the opening hours of the upcoming game.