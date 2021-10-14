Saints Row reboot: Release date, trailer, pre-order bonuses, DLC, gameplay

The popular Saints Row franchise is getting a reboot in 2022, so here’s everything we know about the new game so far, from the release date to gameplay details and DLC plans.

After almost two decades of sequels and expansions, the iconic open-world crime spree series Saints Row is being given a total reboot simply titled ‘Saints Row’, complete with reimagined characters, a new story, and an original location.

While the Saints Row games have gained a reputation for increasingly wacky features like alien invasions and guns that fire live bees at enemies, the 2022 reboot promises to be more grounded while keeping the over-the-top action.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the information we know about the reboot so far, including the platforms it will be released on, all the pre-order bonuses, and what players can expect when they finally drop into Santo Ileso.

Contents

Saints Row reboot release date

The reboot of Saints Row is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. That’s assuming there aren’t any delays, something the video game industry has seen quite a lot of over the last couple of years.

Saints Row reboot platforms

The Saints Row reboot is set for release on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4 (PS4)

PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Windows

It’s been confirmed that the PC release of the upcoming reboot will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store at launch. There hasn’t been any news about a potential Mac/OS release so far.

Saints Row reboot setting

The Saints Row reboot will be set in Santo Ileso, a fictional city in the American Southwest. There are nine unique districts in the city to explore and take over, as well as a large desert area surrounding it.

Santo Ileso has been described by Volition as the “biggest and best playground” ever created in the series, so there will be plenty to discover as you travel around the city by car, motorcycle, or wingsuit.

Saints Row reboot gameplay details

The Saints Row reboot will focus on three new characters – Kevin, Neenah, and Eli – who create the Saints gang and launch a criminal empire in an attempt to pay off their student loan debt. You’ll play the fourth founding member, known as The Boss.

As you grow the Saints from scratch, you’ll fight for control of the three main districts run by rival gangs in Santo Ileso: Rancho Provedencia, which is Los Panteros territory; Lakeshore, controlled by Marshall; and Monte Vista, home to The Idols.

Volition has confirmed that the game will support co-op at any point, and that every mission has been designed for co-op. Friends can drop in and drop out whenever they want, with cross-generation multiplayer enabled.

Saints Row reboot trailer

You can watch the official announcement trailer for Saints Row below:

Saints Row reboot pre-order bonuses

Anyone who pre-orders Saints Row, either digital or physical, will get access to the Idols Anarchy Pack, a DLC set that contains the Idols DJ Helmet cosmetic, the Twinkle Bat weapon, and the Sandstorm Scrambler motorcycle.

Those who pre-order the Criminal Customs Edition (physical) or Gold Edition (digital) will also get the Saints Criminal Customs set. This comes with the Saints Custom Convertible car and Saints Custom Stab Jacket cosmetic.

Volition has also confirmed that if you pre-order any version of the game for digital download, you’ll get access to Saints Row The Third: Remastered for free.

Will Saints Row have DLC?

It’s been confirmed by Volition that the new Saints Row reboot will feature three expansions available as post-launch DLC, which will contain additional episodes for the game.

No specific details about the expansions’ contents have been revealed, though, and we probably won’t find out what we can expect from them until closer to launch.