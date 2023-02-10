Pikmin 4 confirms multiplayer support

The upcoming Pikmin 4 has been confirmed to have multiplayer features, though what kind is yet to be seen.

Pikmin 4’s newest trailer dropped at the most recent Nintendo Direct in February, giving fans something to look forward to with the full release scheduled for July 21, 2023.

Fans of the popular Nintendo series have waited almost a decade since Pikmin 3 for the fourth installment to finally arrive.

As it gets closer to the release date, more features of Pikmin 4 are being rumored and confirmed. Most recently, it has been confirmed that Pikmin 4 will have multiplayer features on launch day.

After the Nintendo Direct event had ended and the Pikmin 4 trailer was released, Game Rant spotted that Nintendo updated the game’s eShop page. The update showed 1-2 players would be able to play.

This confirms that the game will have multiplayer features of some sort, which is not surprising for the series.

One of the biggest selling points for Pikmin 3 Deluxe was the co-op option, as it was the first time in the franchise where cooperative play was introduced. Being released almost ten years ago, fans will be thrilled that the next installment appears to be bringing back this feature.

However, that’s not to say it’s guaranteed that this means that Pikmin 4’s multiplayer mode will be co-op.

Earlier Pikmin titles have had different multiplayer modes so there is plenty of speculation for what could be in the fourth game. For instance, Pikman 2 had a 2-player battle mode, where players could face off in a mini-game.

As of now, there are no details or confirmations about co-op yet as more will be revealed before the game releases. Regardless, it is still confirmed to have some form of multiplayer which will be pleasant news to players who enjoyed those modes in the past.