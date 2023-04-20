Disney Dreamlight Valley fans beg for Mama Odie to be in next update

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are calling for Princess and the Frog character Mama Odie to be in the game’s next update, with many claiming they already have the perfect house for her.

With new characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in every update, many fans love speculating about which ones will be coming soon. Naturally, there is only so much space for new houses in the Valley, meaning we can’t expect every classic Disney character to arrive.

However, when one fan took to Reddit to express their desire for a rather surprising addition to the Valley, claiming they already had the best house for her, many other players instantly jumped on the idea, claiming it was “a much better fit.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans call for Mama Odie to be added

Mama Odie is the voodoo priestess who lives in the swamp in Princess and the Frog. She’s a kindly old lady with a fantastic eccentric streak, meaning she quickly became a fan favorite.

Now, in a Reddit post, one player has posted an image of Mama Odie’s house in the film, stating how they “want Mama Odie in the game so bad so we can get her house” going on to state that they were already “trying to turn the Glade of Trust into a Princess and the Frog inspired bayou.”

Shortly after, many other players took to the comments to express their agreement, with one user jumping on the idea, claiming “they were “I’m already here for it. I would love some Princess and the Frog representation.”

Another fan highlighted the idea that Mama Odie “would have been a much better fit for Gothel’s house.” hoping that “maybe she’ll eventually move out and it can get a Mama Odie makeover”.

Tons of other players agreed with the two statements, with some calling for a change and others asking for “a plot where Gothel gets jealous of everyone else’s houses and asks MC to build her a new house.”

One player posed a combination of the two, hinting that “If you look at the top of Gothel’s house, it looks like there’s room for Mama Odie,” highlighting that perhaps the two will eventually share the same tree.

No word has been shared regarding Mama Odie’s arrival in Disney Dreamlight Valley and we do have a roadmap detailing a few new arrivals, but that’s not to say we won’t get a Princess and the Frog update eventually.