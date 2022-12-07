Disney Dreamlight Valley Fan stuck watching Donald Duck Twerk

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

The characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley all have interesting personalities, but a few show habits that seem a bit more upsetting than others. Donald Duck may be one of the biggest offenders.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players are officially in the third Star Path season of the early access, Disney-inspired game. The new update has introduced “Missions in Uncharted Space” and a holiday Star Path perfect for decorating the valley during the festive season.

The update has also included several patches intended to help with optimization on all consoles, with a major focus on the Nintendo Switch. However, it doesn’t seem the tweaks have addressed some of the odd behaviors of Dreamlight Valley residents.

Article continues after ad

One player has taken to social media to share a particularly odd and upsetting encounter with Disney’s classic character Donald Duck, as he busts a few unsightly moves beside their home.

Donald Duck shakes his tail outside Disney Dreamlight Valley player’s home

In a Twitter post by Arwenorgana, the player shares a video clip that seems fairly innocent at first glance. However, the update text reads, “No one…literally no one… Donald Duck in Disney Dreamlight Valley…”

When looking closely at the clip, viewers can see Donald Duck in the background over the shoulder of the player’s avatar as they use the crafting table. The quirky duck’s bottom is all that is visible as he bounces endlessly about. The unusual movements look like a perfect rendition of “twerking”.

Article continues after ad

The Disney Dreamlight Valley player goes on to share several other video clips of Donald being intrusive, including his laughter acting as an ambiance during a group photo and another of his twerking bottom glitching through the wall of a house.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans in the comments are delighted, with JTheGhoul sharing an edited video of Donald’s twerking that includes the song “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child.

Another Disney Dreamlight Valley player adds “Literally laughed hahaha his little dance oh my gosh”, while several others comment about how Donald’s frequent temper tantrums are one of the bigger issues with the early access gameplay.

Article continues after ad

It is likely Donald will get an update or patch in the near future to help balance out his dancing tantrums, though the game may be slightly less hilarious once he has calmed down.