Spider-Man 2 players accuse developers of “blatantly lying” about important detail

Spider-Man 2 comes from one of the most respected developers in the industry so fans accusing them of lies is a big deal. However, players are divided on how impactful this particular incident really is.

Spider-Man 2 is having a killer launch period with a mostly positive reception. By and large, players love Insomniac’s take on the wallcrawler and some are even calling it a masterpiece.

Of course, there are a few points of contention like Insomniac’s original Miles Morales suit, Peter’s final suit unlock, or the new suits coming to the game after launch. You know what, it’s kind of just the suits.

One criticism that’s a little more serious is an accusation of falsehood on the development team’s part in the lead-up to the game. Reddit user u/Psycho__Gamer has called out the developer over some poorly chosen words. Spoilers ahead.

The point of fixation here is the assertion that “he (Venom) doesn’t want to take over the world.” Anybody who has beaten Spider-Man 2, or at least made it to the late game, knows that Venom does get a little world takeovery.

Not that he’d see it that way as one user astutely observed. “No no no, he doesn’t want to take over the world. He wants to heal the world,” they quipped. Unfortunately, that does mean absorbing everyone into a hivemind so… yeah.

A lot of users were genuinely irate, accusing Insomniac of “misinformation” and “blatantly lying.” One player did point out that the source of the quote was actually the Marvel Games Vice President. “That sounds like Marvel’s problem, not Insomniac’s,” they intoned.

Others attempted to justify the quote explaining the logic behind not revealing your big finale before the game is even out. “They were probably lying so as to no spoil anything in the game,” one user explained.

Sony Pictures We’re focusing on the wrong issue guys. Why can’t we play as Spider-Ham?

Whether it was a genuine attempt at deceit or just a simple misunderstanding on the part of Marvel Games’ VP, many players took a middle-of-the-road approach. “We probably won’t mention it because we don’t care and it doesn’t matter,” one user put forward.

If you do care a heck of a lot about Spider-Man 2, you might want to follow our coverage of the game.