Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 & Dante’s Inferno’s servers are quietly being shut down by EA

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a list of online server shutdown dates on EA’s website has been updated to include Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 & Dante’s Inferno.

EA has quietly revealed that it plans to shut down servers for several PlayStation 3/Xbox 360-era games later this year.

Though the company has yet to make any official statement on the matter, Pure Xbox spotted the games Crysis 3, Dead Space 2, and Dante’s Inferno had been added to a list on EA’s website that goes over when online services ended for various titles.

The news comes months after EA announced plans to delist and retire online services for several Battlefront games.

Crysis 3, Dead Space 2 & Dante’s Inferno online functionality ends later this year

Crysis 3 will be the first to have its servers shut down on September 7, 2023. Following that, online support for Dead Space 2 and Dante’s Inferno will end on December 8, 2023. This is the same day servers for Battlefield 1943, Battlefield Bad Company, and Battlefield Bad Company 2 will shut down as previously announced.

Notably, unlike the aforementioned Battlefield games, it does not currently seem that EA plans to delist any of the affected games. This means players will still be able to purchase it for the foreseeable future.

While the news will certainly disappoint some fans and game preservation advocates, it’s not really surprising. In the cases of Dead Space 2 and Dante’s Inferno, multiplayer is relegated to a couple of lesser-known modes that fans would be forgiven for not even knowing about.

As for Crysis 3, the game received a remaster in 2021 that doesn’t even include multiplayer, so it’s hard to imagine there being a huge community of online players for the original.

Crysis 3, Dead Space 2, and Dante’s Inferno may still be largely intact after this year, but the shuttering of their servers is another reminder of how the life cycle of online games means some features will inevitably be lost to time.