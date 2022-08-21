Days Gone fans frustrated by “ridiculous” rumored Sam Heughan movie casting

Days Gone fans are up in arms over the alleged casting of Sam Heughan as Deacon St. John in the upcoming Days Gone movie from Sony PlayStation Productions.

Sony PlayStation Productions are moving full steam ahead with their plans for game adaptation movies. While the cinematic debut of Uncharted received a mixed critical reception, the Tom Holland-starring adventure is now the fifth highest-grossing video game movie of all time.

John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski is working on a Ghost of Tsuhsima movie, and now, Bend Studios’ Days Gone is seemingly the next game to get a theatrical debut.

However, the rumored casting of Outlander’s Sam Heughan in the lead role has avid fans and the game’s dev team calling for Sam Witwer’s return.

Days Gone fans call for Sam Witwer’s return amid early casting rumors

Outlander star and potential James Bond frontrunner Sam Heughan is rumoured (via Deadline) to be in talks with Sony PlayStation Productions about starring in Days Gone. Heughan’s attachment to the Days Gone movie has yet to be confirmed officially but fans of the divisive game are already frustrated by Heughan’s involvement.

The games lead character, Deacon St. John, was voiced and motion captured by Star Wars franchise alum Sam Witwer. Jeff Ross, the game director of Days Gone, said that its “absolutely ridiculous they aren’t casting Sam Witwer.”

“He’s got the physicality, the right look, and he can motherf****** act,” added Ross.

Fans of Witwer have echoed Ross’s statement, with Twitter user @uber_kryptonian stating “Deacon St. John isn’t just voiced by Sam Witwer, it’s his complete likeness and performance.”

The avid fan added that “Sam Witwer IS Deacon. He should be the one playing him in the Days Gone film.”

The writer of the game, John Garvin, clarified that he’s “not involved” and would love to see a “created by” credit. However, the writer clarified that “Sony owns the IP and is under no obligation.”

The project will be written by Oscar nominated screenwriter, Sheldon Turner, with his vision looking to be a “be a love ballad to motorcycle movies, the bike being Deacon’s sole form of transportation, his horse in this would-be modern-day western.”