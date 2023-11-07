Critical Role’s Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone launch trailer, release date & cast

Let Candela Obscura’s newest circle take you on a journey into Newfaire’s storied, shadowy past, as the Critical Role webseries is set to launch its third chapter.

The launch of Critical Role’s Candela Obscura TTRPG is on the horizon, with players able to pick up the book from November 14th. Alongside the impending release, Critical Role has been seeing great success with its multi-part Candela Obscura web series. Here’s the trailer and release date for the series’ next chapter, Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone.

The Circle of Tide and Bone are the latest set of investigators to come up against Newfaire’s horrors and hauntings. Following on from the widely well-received second chapter, run by Candela Obscura creator Spenser Stark, the Circle of Tide & Bone will be led by acclaimed GM Aabria Iyengar.

Iyengar has had great success with running Critical Role’s Exandria Unlimited, as well as Dimension 20 series Misfits and Magic, A Court of Fey and Flowers, and the currently airing Burrow’s End, so it’s fair to say that Candela Obscura’s third chapter is in safe hands.

Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone cast

Alongside Iyengar, the intrepid circle will include Critical Role stalwarts Liam O’Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Starfield) and Sam Reigel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, DuckTales), as well as frequent collaborator Ashly Burch (Life is Strange, Attack on Titan). Rounding out the cast are Noshir Dala (Mortal Kombat 1, Spider-Man 2) and Gina Darling (God of Work, Legends of the Multiverse), exciting additions to the world of Candela Obscura.

Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone trailer

Below is the reveal trailer for the third chapter of Candela Obscura:

Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone Release Date

Candela Obscura: Tide & Bone premieres November 30 at 7pm Pacific on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels. The series will consist of three parts, with subsequent episodes airing on the last Thursday of December and January. VOD and Podcast recordings will be available two weeks after each episode debuts.

With the Candela Obscura RPG’s full release just days away, Critical Role and TTRPG fans alike are itching to get their hands on this new cinematic horror system. Check out the upcoming Circle of Tide & Bone, as well as the series’ first two chapters, and you’ll be able to get a tantalizing taste of the game ahead of release.

