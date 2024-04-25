Critical Role announces first Candela Obscura live show

The next Critical Role live show has been announced for next month, and it will feature Darrington Press’ own Candela Obscura for a one-shot investigation.

Critical Role‘s investigative horror TTRPG and play show Candela Obscura is receiving its first live in-person show in May.

This one-night-only event will take place in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at the United Theater on Broadway. For those who can’t attend, the performance will be live-streamed to Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels. VOD of the show will be available on June 3, 2024.

The show will feature Candela Obscura designer Spenser Starke as Game Master, with Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Marisha Ray, and guest Khary Payton as investigators taking on a one-shot assignment.

Article continues after ad

Taliesin Jaffe, who has led each Candela circle in the actual play show to date, will appear as the event’s Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets will be available on Critical Role’s website starting on Monday, April 29 at 10 am PT. VIP ticket holders will have access to a special pre-show that shows off character and Circle creation for the event.

Article continues after ad

Released last year, Candela Obscura is a horror TTRPG set in an early 20th century-inspired fictional world called the Fairelands. The game focuses on character-centric storytelling and short cinematic arcs in which players, working together as a “Circle,” investigate supernatural phenomena.

Article continues after ad

Coinciding with the release of the game’s Quickstart Guide, Critical Role has aired an actual play show on the last Thursday of each month featuring a rotating slate of GMs and players for three-episode arcs.

The next episode of Candela Obscura airs on Thursday, April 25 at 7 pm PT on Critical Role’s Twitch and YouTube channels. It is the final of Chapter 4, closing out the Circle of the Crimson Mirror’s story.