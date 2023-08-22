Baldur’s Gate 3 players think they’ve found a Critical Role Easter egg

An eagle-eyed player noticed two Baldur’s Gate 3 NPCs who resemble characters from Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game packed with lore and references to the larger Dungeons & Dragons world and beyond.

Early on, fans were able to spot references to Avatar: The Last Airbender and Final Fantasy XIV. The latest find is pretty subtle and a bit closer to the game’s source material.

This newly discovered reference within Baldur’s Gate 3 is a nod to the popular D&D playshow Critical Role, specifically the player characters from its first campaign.

Baldur’s Gate 3 appears to reference Vox Machina’s Pike and Grog

Reddit user lasuskis shared a screenshot of a gnome with long white hair and armor sitting at a table with a bald bearded man with markings on his head and an axe strapped to his back.

These NPCs clearly resemble Campaign 1’s gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot and goliath barbarian Grog Strongjaw, played by Ashley Johnson and Travis Willingham, respectively.

In both the original show and its animated adaptation, The Legend of Vox Machina, Pike and Grog are old friends. The two have treated each other like siblings since long before they joined the party, and their relationship is a huge part of the group’s dynamic.

Some have noted that one of the Baldur’s Gate 3 characters’ names seems to confirm this is an intentional reference rather than a coincidence. The gnome’s name is Dame Guisarme, which is a medieval polearm -just like a pike.

Plus, the two seem to be sitting in a tavern, which is fitting given Grog’s penchant for ale.

With Critical Role Dungeon Master Matt Mercer playing returning companion Minsc in the game, it’s safe to assume Larian Studios is at least aware of Exandria and its inhabitants.

While subtle and easy to overlook, Baldur’s Gate 3’s Critical Role Easter egg is a fun nod to what has become a huge part of the larger D&D world.