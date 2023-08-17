D&D Beyond adds Critical Role sourcebook in a first for the game

The Darrington Press-published sourcebook Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn has been released on D&D Beyond, marking the first time Wizards of the Coast’s platform has added third-party content.

Released in January 2022, the book includes plenty of content for those who want to play their games in the series’ world of Exandria, including new subclasses, items, and monsters.

What’s most notable about this release, though, is that the book was published by Critical Role’s own Darrington Press, making this the first time third-party content has ever been made available on D&D Beyond.

Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn is the first non-WOTC book on D&D Beyond

Over the years, Critical Role and Wizards of the Coast have released several official books for players to use in their campaigns. The Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount was released in 2020 and saw setting creator Matt Mercer collaborating with the D&D team. This was followed by an adventure module in 2022, Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep.

However, while the popular series and owners of D&D have collaborated before, Tal’dorei Campaign Setting Reborn was not one of those projects.

The original Critical Role: Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting was published in 2017 by Green Ronin Publishing. It received an overhaul last year that added even more content for fans to enjoy, including elements introduced after the initial publishing.

Tal’Dorei Campaign Setting Reborn joining D&D Beyond means users will be able to purchase the book on the platform and use content from the book for things like the character creator and encounter creator.

The Critical Role book is listed on D&D Beyond with a pink d20 icon noting it as a third-party product. Its release opens up the possibility of more non-Wizards of the Coast-published content making its way to the site.

Still, this could be a one-off. Critical Role is by far the best-known D&D-related property outside of the game itself. It also has a long history with D&D Beyond given that it’s a sponsor of the show. Fans certainly shouldn’t hold their breath for, say, a Dimension 20 book making its way to D&D Beyond, but the door for such a thing has certainly been opened just a crack.

For now, users can enjoy the Tal’Dorei book along with the newly-released Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, which includes what fans are calling one of the best subclasses yet.