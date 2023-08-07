Critical Role’s Matt Mercer impresses Baldur’s Gate 3 director with crate strategy

During a Baldur’s Gate 3 launch day stream, iconic voice actor and Critical Role Dungeon Master Matt Mercer found a creative way to enter a castle using dozens of crates and a rare item.

Just like the TTRPG system its based on, Baldur’s Gate 3 allows for infinite creativity to overcome its challenges.

Critical Role‘s Matt Mercer, who also voices returning character Minsc, demonstrated this in a livestream with the game’s director, Swen Vincke.

Rather than trying to fight, charm or stealth his way into Baldur’s Gate’s Counting House as most players would, Mercer found a way to use items and the environment to his advantage in a strategy Vincke called “very smart.”

Matt Mercer brings D&D creativity to Baldur’s Gate 3

In a clip that has been viewed over 5 million times, Mercer is shown stacking dozens of crates on top of each other, then using the Jump action to make it to the top.

Once close enough to land a ranged attack, he shoots an Arrow of Transposition at his target location, which teleports his character over the castle’s ramparts.

Matt Mercer, a prolific voice actor best known for serving as Critical Role’s Dungeon Master is clearly used to the creativity allowed by tabletop RPGs.

For nearly a decade now, fans have seen Mercer run over a thousand hours of D&D, immersing his players and the audience in the world of Exandria. It’s no wonder he would bring that same level of innovation to this game.

What’s perhaps more impressive is the fact that Baldur’s Gate 3 makes it possible to conceive and pull off such unconventional strategies. This brief clip shows just how well developer Larian Studios has translated the D&D experience to the digital space.

While plenty of other games have tried to replicate the level of freedom TTRPGs allow, Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players tackle quests and exploration any way they want. The possibilities seem to be only limited to the player’s imagination.

Of course, Larian is no stranger to creating games that encourage players to get creative. Divinity: Original Sin 2 allows for a strategy fans have dubbed “Barrelmancy” that allows players to easily take down foes using explosive barrels and a fire arrow – a trick Baldur’s Gate 3 players can also use.