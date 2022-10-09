Coral Island early access showcased by YouTube streamer ahead of launch

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Slice-of-life YouTuber Play with Josh has streamed gameplay of Coral Island’s early access build ahead of release. The footage shows a promising and brightly colored island for players to explore.

Coral Island is a highly anticipated slice-of-life farming sim that has been in development for the past few years. The game, which met all its stretch goals on Kickstarter, steps away from the pixelated graphics that have saturated the farming sim genre over the past few years, with screenshots and early development updates displaying a vibrant and detailed world.

While Kickstarter backers have had access to the early Alpha of the game, PC players around the world will soon get to experience the game as well. This includes an open-world island to explore, an array of diverse romance candidates, and a slew of crafting, farming, and diving options.

Ahead of launch, certain streamers have been permitted to begin sharing video content starting October 9, 2022, offering a glimpse into what can be expected during early access gameplay.

When will Coral Island release?

Coral island will be available in early access for PCs on Steam starting October 11, 2022.

The roadmap presented by developer Stairway Games indicates a full release will potentially be ready a year after early access begins.

Additionally, Coral island will release on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles thanks to the successful stretch goals on the game’s Kickstarter.

Play with Josh streams Coral Island on YouTube

In a recent live stream on YouTube, popular slice-of-life gamer Play with Josh has shown the first three and a half hours of gameplay.

The live stream offers players a look at how they will settle their farm, and the first tasks they will have to conquer to get started The game is surprisingly detailed for early access, with both the player’s farm and the surrounding areas covered in bright foliage.

Additionally, one of the key features of the game is seen in the preview. Coral Island boasts beautiful, 2D portraits of each character in the town. These unique portraits change based on the character’s emotions and help build a sense of connection between the player and Coral Island’s residents.

Players also got a sneak peek at the farming and mining mechanics, both of which emulate previous titles like Stardew Valley and Story of Seasons, but appear more refined. One of the most notable things about the early access game is that its overall farming progression seems more cohesive than AAA titles like Story of Seasons and Rune Factory – which is an exciting prospect for farming fans.