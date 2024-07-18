College Football 25 Coach Archetypes explained: How it works, best options, more

Here’s a breakdown of how Coach Archetypes work in College Football 25, plus recommendations for which one is the best.

Before entering Dynasty in College Football 25, players must choose a base archetype to determine what kind of coach they will be.

It’s essential to know the pros and cons of each skill tree before jumping blindly into the game mode.

Regardless of whether you take over a one or five-star program in College Football 25, we’ve created the best pathway to most efficiently utilize Archetypes in Dynasty mode.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Archetypes are abilities that coaches can use in Dynasty to give them advantages in improving a football program. In total, there are 11 different Archetypes and three base Archetypes: Motivator, Recruiter, and Tactician.

Each base Archetype has a skill tree where players can spend Coach Points to unlock new skills. For example, the Recruiter Archetype has a running game skill that makes it easier to scout half-backs and increase their interest in joining your school.

Article continues after ad

Coach Points are earned by completing goals and gaining XP. Players can decide if they want to invest all of their Coach Points in one skill tree or they can spread out their Coach Point spending to become a hybrid coach who excels in multiple different areas.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Recruiter archetype is the best Archetype in College Football 25. The ability to scout different offensive position groups faster, recruiting actions that give a bonus, and increasing hours and interest will go a long way in setting up your program for the future.

Tactician is also an excellent option, as the Archetype boosts player XP and helps them improve faster based on their game performance. However, starting as a Recruiter is more important because those aren’t your recruits when you inherit a football program.

Article continues after ad

It makes more sense to get the players you want in first with attributes and play styles that better suit your scheme. After landing all of your top recruits, you can work on the Tactician skill tree to develop them to their full potential, and install the play style you want to use moving forward.

Article continues after ad

After finishing multiple recruitment classes and establishing a culture and strong development pipeline to the NFL, start investing points in Motivator to boost player ratings and improve their composure in big games.

Article continues after ad

Motivator works best as the final skill tree, simply because you only need to worry about composure in big games once you have created a respectable program.

For more tips on CFB 25, check out our guide on the best pipelines in Dynasty.