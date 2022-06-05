CoD Vanguard devs say there are “big plans” for Zombies future

Call of Duty devs Treyarch are planning the next era of Zombies, following a mixed reception to Vanguard’s iteration of the popular survival mode and have teased “big things” coming soon.

While Modern Warfare 2 is set to please CoD players with lean FPS thrills, some are still waiting for the next wave of Zombies carnage. CoD: Vanguard saw veteran Zombies developers Treyarch return to the fold but their efforts ultimately left players in the cold.

Now, the long-running CoD developers are building towards a fresh chapter for Zombies in the near future.

Treyarch is aiming to “grow” their Zombies dev team

Development is already in full swing for the next chapter of CoD Zombies, as Treyarch is on the hunt for new talent. According to a fresh job listing from Treyarch’s Associate Director Kevin Drew, the team is looking for a “Zombies gameplay engineer” among other roles.

Bringing attention to the callout, Drew said: “We have big plans for zombies and want to grow the team to realize them.”

“There are several design positions open at a range of experience levels so it’s a great time to apply if you are interested!”

The future of CoD Zombies has been the subject of intense speculation, following rumors from known leaker Tom Henderson that the franchise would pivot to a free-to-play model in the future in February 2021.

There is a separate Call of Duty zombies project in early development, that is currently not connected to any title. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) February 23, 2021

It was also rumored that the highly anticipated Zombies Chronicles 2 DLC pack would emerge with Vanguard, but this hasn’t come to fruition just yet.

A standalone Zombies experience has been requested by CoD players rampantly over the years and we might just be getting closer to it.