JGOD reveals best NZ-41 Warzone loadout after “huge” Season 3 Reloaded buff

Published: 5/Jun/2022 10:35

by Joe Craven
NZ-41 on black background with WZ PAcific logo
Activision

JGOD Warzone

Warzone statistician JGOD has outlined his go-to NZ-41 loadout following the Season 3 Reloaded update, in which the Vanguard rifle received a significant buff. 

Seasonal and mid-season updates have long brought the most significant changes to Call of Duty: Warzone, a fact that remained true with the Season 3 Reloaded patch that dropped back on May 25.

Among other things – like Stim Shot nerfs and reduced lobby sizes – the update saw a number of Vanguard assault rifles buffed considerably, hoping to bring them in line with historically powerful Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons like the Kilo 141 or AK-47.

Now, according to Warzone expert and YouTuber JGOD, the NZ-41 is among the best weapons in the battle royale, thanks to its “huge buff”.

operator aiming down bar ar in cod vanguard
Activision
Vanguard ARs were buffed considerably in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

In a June 4 video, he explained that the buff has left the NZ-41 as one of the strongest weapons in the game thanks to its medium to long-range capabilities and an absurd lack of recoil.

“The NZ-41 finally got the buff it desperately needed to make it the number one weapon currently in Warzone for long-range,” he said.

Outlining the changes, he noted that the minimum damage was increased to 34 from 32, meaning even at the longest of ranges each connecting shot will do an extra 2 damage.

Pair this with the recoil buffs and muzzle velocity improvements, and the NZ-41 has been transformed into a laser with no discernible kick.

Summarizing, JGOD said: “They definitely made this thing one of the best weapons in the entire game.” His recommended class setup is outlined below:

  • Muzzle: MX Silencer
  • Barrel: LOR MK1 Burst
  • Optic: G16 2.5x
  • Stock: Orbweaver E Pack
  • Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
  • Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags
  • Ammunition: Lengthened
  • Rear Grip: Hatched Grip
  • Perk: Brace
  • Perk 2: Fully Loaded

One thing to note about the attachments is that the LOR MK1 Burst has a toggle to make it fire fully automatic. JGOD strongly recommends doing this to maximize TTK and allow the NZ-41 to fire as fast as it can.

Naturally, players will need a close-range secondary and, for that, there are few options better than the current H4 Blixen.

