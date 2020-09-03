CD Projekt Red dev responds to Cyberpunk 2077 download size concerns

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer has responded to concerns over the download size for their upcoming title after it was claimed that over 200GB would be needed to install the game.

Cyberpunk2077 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and will mark CD Projekt Red’s first major title since the release of The Witcher 3 in 2015.

The CD Projekt Red devs are already starting to build hype for the November 19 release, with plenty of trailers and information shared in their Night City Wire episodes.

While fans have been impressed with what they’ve seen so far from the title, one concern that has been raised is just how much space Cyberpunk 2077 will take up on consoles or on PC.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev responds to download size concerns

During the latest Nvidia showcase, a screen capture of the Cyberpunk 2077 was shared, along with Nvidia’s plans for how their hardware will handle next-gen games that are over 200gb and it led many fans to believe that CD Projekt Red’s title could have a considerable download size.

However, Cyberpunk’s Global Community Lead, Marcin Momot, has addressed these claims on September 2, revealing that it won’t be as big as some fans are expecting.

“I wanted to address this topic from Reddit." he admitted before revealing that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be over 200GB, "the game won't take up 200GB when installed."

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

He followed up by sharing that those looking to buy Cyberpunk can expect a download size to be in line with the current industry standard, "You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles."

He also revealed that the full system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 should be “coming soon,” meaning that fans won’t have too much longer to wait for more info about the new release.

Download size has been a major concern in other titles as well, such as Call of Duty Warzone, and it even saw Infinity Ward downsize their game in recent updates after fan backlash.