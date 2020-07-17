The Witcher 3 cosplayer warps to Cyberpunk 2077's Night City as Ciri

A skilled cosplayer has taken Ciri from CD PROJEKT RED's The Witcher 3 and transported her into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, giving her a futuristic twist that merges the two games perfectly.

In The Witcher series, Ciri is Geralt's adopted daughter. In the third game, she goes missing, causing the protagonist to search across the world for her, all while avoiding an evil army called the Wild Hunt. The ashen-haired maiden is extremely powerful, making her a prime target for the group.

After the success of TW3, developer CD PROJEKT RED created a new title called Cyberpunk 2077. The open-world game focuses on the digital age, and is polar opposite to the medieval themes of their last project. Interestingly, Witcher 3 has somewhat of an easter egg for their upcoming title, in which Ciri describes warping to a future time with "houses of glass" and "flying ships."

Amazing Witcher 3 Cyberpunk Ciri cosplay

Cosplayer 'Ghostiee Muffinn' decided to merge the two franchises together, taking Ciri from the fantasy RPG and giving her a modern Cyberpunk twist. Teaming up with photographer '@tdbphotography_', the character is truly brought to life.

Posing in front of a graffiti wall for that modern effect, the skilled artist shows off her costume: a cropped leather jacket with a large blue collar, leather pants with lace-up sides, legplate armor on her shins, and a pistol sat on each hip printed by 'jairusofall'.

The outfit has bursts of turquoise running throughout, making the cosplay pop for a more futuristic feel. She even wears a silver Witcher medallion – the one for Wolf School in this case.

In the series, the monster slayers wear a different one depending on what institution they train at. It is very sensitive to magic, and hums whenever a source of power is near.

In another shot, Ghostiee Muffinn gives a more detailed look at the lower half of her outfit – specifically the silver and turquoise legplates that sit on her shins.

Talking with Dexerto, the cosplayer dove deeper into the process of creating the armor. "They begin as foam templates that become armor after paint details and highlights," she said.

The artist also shared how she made the leather jacket and the large blue collar that sits behind her head. "I used a blue folder for the details," she continued, before explaining just how much effort went into the heroine’s Cyberpunk twist.

"I’ve made the collar glow in the dark via fairy lights and a battery pack! I feel the lights bring together the cyberpunk feel, a city of lights," she revealed.

Not only does Ghostiee Muffinn double as an amazing Ciri, she's also made waves with an incredible cosplay of Ochako Uraraka from hit anime My Hero Academia.

As for whether the character will actually make an appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, nobody knows. Fans will just have to wait until November 19 to find out.