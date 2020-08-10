Cyberpunk 2077 new weapon details revealed in Aug 10 Night City stream

In the game's August 10 Night City livestream, CD Projekt Red revealed brand new details about Cyberpunk 2077's weapons, including how they work, their pros and cons, and more.

At this point in time, it's not out of left field to say that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. From its unique and vibrant setting, to Keanu Reeves himself, many fans are looking forward to picking it up when it releases in November 2020.

Despite this hype, however, there's still a ton about the game that we don't know about, which is where CD Projekt Red's Night City livestreams come in. These streams are meant to be informative deep dives into basic features from the game itself so that players can familiarize themselves with them before release.

On August 10, CD Projekt Red held its second Night City livestream and, once again, dove right in on a bunch of details about the game. During the stream, fans got some new details about the game's weapons, including the advantages and disadvantages of each type, the main uses of each, and more.

In total, ranged weapons break down into three separate categories: smart, power, and tech. As one would expect, each category has its own different advantages and disadvantages, with each one filling a different role than the others, in order to diversify each gameplay experience.

Power weapons focus more on, you guessed it, power. The developers say these weapons are the most comparable to today's modern weapons but that they have their own "Cyberpunk" twists to them. One of the main features of these weapons is the ability to ricochet bullets off walls and floors.

For tech weapons, players are able to fire a projectile at incredibly high speeds in order to completely decimate targets. According to the developers, these are the best to take out enemies behind cover, as it can punch right through it with ease.

The last set is smart weapons, which uses technology that allows players to track targets, bend bullets around corners, and more. Overall, these seem to do the lowest damage of the bunch, however, the ability to take out targets around corners is invaluable.

Beyond the actual weapons itself, fans will also have access to a ton of mods, which can change the way you play even more than before. While there wasn't a deep dive into the mods, the developers did say that some of them include non-lethal rounds, chemical rounds, damage increases, and more.

All in all, it seems like gunplay is going to be an incredibly important aspect to Cyberpunk 2077, although, given the fact that it's an FPS, this really shouldn't be much of a surprise. Hopefully, the gameplay itself is as good as it looks.