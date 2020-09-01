How to watch NVIDIA GeForce event livestream: RTX 3090 reveal

NVIDIA is set to unveil its next set of flagship GPUs at the GeForce Special Event on September 1, including the highly anticipated RTX 3090. Here's how to tune in for the big reveal.

For almost two years, the RTX 2080 Ti has reigned top dog for gaming GPUs (notwithstanding the significantly more pricey Titan RTX), but the time has come for it to be superseded by the new Ampere cards.

It's expected that only the flagship 3090 and 3080 will be revealed at the event, with a general focus on the new technology, comparisons to the previous generation, and what it means for gaming.

How to watch NVIDIA GeForce Special Event

The stream will start at 9 am PT/12 pm ET/5 pm BST on September 1, streamed live on NVIDIA's own Twitch channel.

There is a countdown on stream until the event starts, so keep an eye on it to make sure you don't miss it.

What is the RTX 3090?

The next generation of RTX cards will build upon the RTX 20 series, which includes the 2060, 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti (as well as "super" versions of the first three).

The 30 series, dubbed 'Ampere' is the evolution of these cards, and some leaks suggest that the 3090 will be as much as double the power of the 2080 Ti.

2080 Ti's boast 11GB of VRAM, which was an unheard-of figure when they were launched, but the 3090 is slated to have a whopping 24GB of VRAM.

A leaked image showing slides expected to be shown at the reveal, shows the 3090 doubling the performance of the 2080 Ti in Control, a fairly graphically intensive game.

The event will last around one hour though, so expect to have to wait till close to the end before the full reveal of the cards.

Two cards, the 3090 and 3080, are due to release in September, with more cards from the series coming later in 2020.