Black Ops 6 banned in Middle Eastern country ahead of launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has not been approved for release in Middle Eastern country Kuwait, with Activision refunding all pre-orders in full. The publisher still remains hopeful for an eventual launch down the line.

Black Ops 6 will not be releasing in Kuwait. Activision announced the news on October 16, just days out from its October 25 release, with pre-orders all being refunded in the region.

The exact reason behind the decision is unclear, though the publisher remains hopeful the game will eventually find its way to store shelves in the Middle Eastern country. Historically, when other CoD titles have been impacted in various regions, modified versions have been made for specific countries, so the same could happen here.

“At this time, the title will not be available for release in the region,” an Activision spokesperson said in a statement provided to our sister site CharlieIntel. “As a result, all pre-orders in Kuwait will be canceled and refunded to the original point of purchase.

Given the narrative of Black Ops 6 hinges on global warfare in the early 1990s, particularly the Gulf War, it’s possible the game’s portrayal is what led to its ban in the region. The Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, led by Saddam Hussein, would be a logical focal point in the campaign.

Perhaps a revised version, one removing any content in relation to this epochal moment, could be approved for the country. “We remain hopeful local authorities will reconsider, and allow players in Kuwait to enjoy [Black Ops 6],” the statement read.

We’ve seen plenty of similar instances over the years where CoD games have had to edit or outright cut certain content in order to reach particular audiences.

Black Ops 2, for instance, was banned in Pakistan as a whole due to its portrayal of the country. Meanwhile, Modern Warfare 2 was censored in Russia to remove the infamous ‘No Russian’ chapter.

World at War also had to be tweaked in order to release in Germany, given its many Nazi references.