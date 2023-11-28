Walmart match all-time lowest price on LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster

Walmart is smashing the price to match the all-time lowest price on the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set. Better make some shelf space for this big boy.

Marvel fans exist in a state of constant anticipation right now, as we can expect big plans for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This also means we can expect much more LEGO Marvel sets from upcoming films and TV shows.

For now, fans will love to know that the iconic LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster set is available from Walmart at a historically low price just in time for the holiday season. We need to keep Hulk suppressed somehow at Christmastime.

Save on LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster with Walmart

Walmart are offering a fantastic $224.99 discount bringing the price down to $325.00, matching the lowest-ever price on record.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster contains 4,049 pieces. It comes with an information panel, a single partially suited-up Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and stands at a roof-raising 52cm tall.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This set is very big; it needs to beat the Hulk, after all. Its mighty size rivals some sets in the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series line. So reserve some space on your shelf when you buy it.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster would make a great gift for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life. That 18+ label means that younger LEGO fans will need to look elsewhere for their bricky fix.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.