Best Star Wars Unlimited Leaders ranked: Full tier list

Picking the very best Star Wars Unlimited Leader is crucial as you begin to craft your own deck and enter friendly or competitive games. So to steer you in the right direction, here’s our ranking from worst to best.

When it comes to Leaders in Star Wars Unlimited, alongside your Base, they serve as the foundation from which your deck is built. Providing an Aspect from which to craft around, as well as a game-changing Ability to boot, picking a Leader is the most important decision you’ll make.

But where exactly should you start? How can you know which Leaders are better than others? Well with a bunch of experience on our side, we’re here to give our ranking. Factoring in competitive viability, deckbuilding diversity, and their current place in the Set 1 meta, we’ve ranked all Star Wars Unlimited Leaders from worst to best.

As Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy comes into focus, expect this list to change drastically. But for now, here’s how things stand with just 18 Leaders ranked out of the Spark of Rebellion Set.

Contents:

Ranking all Star Wars Unlimited Leaders from worst to best

18. IG-88

Lucasfilm

Action: Attack with a unit. If you control more units than the defending player, the attacker gets +1/+0 for this attack.

Attack with a unit. If you control more units than the defending player, the attacker gets +1/+0 for this attack. Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (5/4) Each other friendly unit gains Raid 1 (+1/+0 while attacking).

Starting off the list is poor old IG-88. This Leader relies on Aggression and Villainy Aspects, though does little to move the needle compared to other outright superior rush-friendly Leaders of a similar ilk. Looking at you Sabine.

Buffing units is the name of the game here, though the impact of IG-88 is severely limited. The regular Action only applies if your board is more stacked than the opponent, and when deployed, its effect only applies when attacking due to the nature of Raid.

Making matters worse, when out on the board, IG-88’s abysmal 5/4 stat line makes it an incredibly easy target to destroy.

As things stand, there’s very little incentive to pick IG-88 over any other Leader for an aggro-style deck. Though perhaps this Leader is in store for some love in future Sets.

17. Chirrut Îmwe

Lucasfilm

Action: Give a unit +0/+2 for this phase.

Give a unit +0/+2 for this phase. Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (3/5) During the action phase, this unit isn’t defeated by having no remaining HP. (During the regroup phase, if he has no remaining HP, defeat him).

Next up is the Chirrut Îmwe Leader card. While on paper, this Leader sounds quite appealing, especially being near-invincible when deployed, it’s really not all that great in practice.

For starters, his regular Action of buffing a unit’s health comes with two major downsides. Firstly, it expends an action to trigger it, meaning you provide +2 health, then your enemy gets to decide how to deal with it before you can attack. And secondly, the buff disappears at the end of a phase. So even if a buffed unit survives an attack, it can still die when the action phase ends anyway.

When deployed, this Leader becomes slightly more valuable. Especially as a Force unit, with various Force-friendly cards in your deck, he can really do some damage. But it’s once again crucial not to misinterpret his effect. Even if he survives an action phase, he will still die during the transition to the regroup phase, adding minimal extra value unless you can quickly restore health.

16. Hela Syndulla

Lucasfilm

Constant effect: Ignore the aspect penalty on Spectre cards you play.

Ignore the aspect penalty on Spectre cards you play. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/6) Ignore the aspect penalty on Spectre cards you play. On Attack: You may give an Experience token to another unit.

While Hela Syndulla is ranked quite low on our list, she’s ultimately a victim of Set 1 limitations. With only a handful of Spectre cards actually in Star Wars Unlimited today, her impact is severely limited. Though, that’s not to say she can’t blossom in the future.

As more Sets roll out and thus, more Spectre cards too, Hela could thrive down the line and become one of the best Leaders in the game. But at this point in time, there’s simply not much reason to pick this particular Leader and build a Spectre-based deck around them.

15. Grand Moff Tarkin

Lucasfilm

Action (Costs 1 resource): Given an Experience token to an Imperial unit.

Given an Experience token to an Imperial unit. Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (2/7) On Attack: You may give an Experience token to another unit.

As a relatively straightforward Leader, Grand Moff Tarkin completely revolves around the use of Imperial cards. Thankfully, there’s plenty on offer in Set 1. But with a basic effect of merely providing +1/+1 for 1 resource, Tarkin is just outranked by superior abilities, plain and simple.

That’s not to say there isn’t a place for Tarkin, he can still be solid in mid-range control decks thanks to his hefty 2/7 stat line. Though overall, you’re just better off picking other Leaders with more game-changing powers.

14. Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Constant effect: When the action phase starts – Look at the top card of each player’s deck.

When the action phase starts – Look at the top card of each player’s deck. Action (Costs 1 resource): Reveal the top card of any player’s deck. Exhaust a unit that costs the same as or less than the revealed card.

Reveal the top card of any player’s deck. Exhaust a unit that costs the same as or less than the revealed card. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (3/5) On Attack: You may reveal the top card of any player’s deck. Exhaust a unit that costs the same as or less than the revealed card.

Taking after Thrawn’s intelligence, this Leader card requires you to be thinking a few steps ahead when playing Star Wars Unlimited. While it’s not a bad Leader pick per se, it’s unwelcoming for newcomers due to its complexity.

Each turn gives you even more to consider when Thrawn is in play on either side of the board, which can work in your favor. But that’s the win condition here, out-maneuvering your opponent based on intel gathered with each passing turn, each resource spent, and each attack. It’s a tricky playstyle to nail down and without a ton of beneficial cards to complement him in Set 1, Thrawn currently stands as more of a niche pick to have some fun with, rather than a truly viable competitor.

At least, that’s the case in straight one-on-one competition. Thrawn can be far more effective in the Twin Suns format with multiple players, given you can pick and choose which player to target.

13. Jyn Erso

Lucasfilm

Action: Attack with a unit. The defender gets -1/0 for this attack.

Attack with a unit. The defender gets -1/0 for this attack. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/7) While a friendly unit is attacking, the defender gets -1/-0)

Although Jyn is a solid choice for a Cunning aspect Leader, her ability on the board leaves a lot to be desired, especially when compared with similar heroes in Set 1. Not a bad pick whatsoever, it’s more that there are just outright better options like Leia in particular.

The goal with Jyn is to control the opposition, leveraging her debuff ability every turn to defeat enemy units while keeping yours alive. And while this can prove helpful in plenty of situations, it’s not exactly a game-changing or game-winning effect.

12. Cassian Andor

Lucasfilm

Action (Costs 1 resource): If you’ve dealt 3 or more damage to an enemy base this phase, draw a card.

If you’ve dealt 3 or more damage to an enemy base this phase, draw a card. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/6) Saboteur (When this unit attacks, ignore Sentinel and defeat the defender’s Shields.) When you deal damage to an enemy base: You may draw a card. Use this ability only once each round.

When it comes to Cassian Andor in Star Wars Unlimited, it’s all about overwhelming your opponent as quickly as possible. With an aggro-based deck, the idea here is to rush down the opposing base in just a few turns, abusing Andor’s card-draw ability to keep the pain coming.

Should the game continue through to turn 6, with your enemy trying to stabilize, that’s where Andor himself comes in with 4 damage that can bypass all defenses to close out a match.

While it’s certainly a strong pick and incredibly powerful with the right deck type, this Leader card is simply outranked by a far more oppressive build of the same ilk. As we see Sabine dominating the meta with a very similar deck type, there’s less incentive to pick Andor over her.

11. Leia Organa

Lucasfilm

Action: Attack with a Rebel unit. Then, you may attack with another Rebel unit.

Attack with a Rebel unit. Then, you may attack with another Rebel unit. Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: Raid 1 (This unit gets +1/+0 while attacking). When this unit completes an attack: You may attack with another Rebel unit.

Leia is among the best Command Leaders in Star Wars Unlimited today, with an ability capable of swinging attack phases in your favor. Without waiting for a reaction from your opponent, Leia can have two Rebel units attack all in one action, possibly shifting momentum in your favor.

For now, she’s a solid Leader pick with a decent stat line to boot. The only downside here is that your options with Rebel units are rather limited. When matching Aspect, you have access to just six ground units and four space units. Add in a handful more for the Aspect of your base, and you can still put up a fight, it’s just not quite as fleshed out a strategy as other options in Set 1.

Expect Leia’s power to grow in the months to come as more cards enter the pool. Whenever Rebels are in the mix, she won’t be far behind as their Leader.

10. Han Solo

Lucasfilm

Action: Put a card from your hand into play as a resource and ready it. At the start of the next action phase, defeat a resource you control.

Put a card from your hand into play as a resource and ready it. At the start of the next action phase, defeat a resource you control. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/6) On Attack: Put the top card of your deck into play as a resource and ready it. At the start of the next action phase, defeat a resource you control.

Never tell him the odds because the Han Solo Leader card is heavily dependent on RNG. While sitting as a Leader, you have manual control over which cards are added to the resource pool, that’s not the case when in play. When attacking, Han could throw your very best card into the resource pool before defeating it in the next phase.

Despite that downside, he’s still a great Leader to help win games through tempo. By burning a card at the right time to gain an extra resource, one that’s ready immediately, you can bring out more costly cards a turn early, even get Han on the board on turn five as well. It’s a great way to catch your opponent by surprise and that’s why Han matchups are no joke in Star Wars Unlimited.

9. Darth Vader

Lucasfilm

Action (Costs 1 resource): If you played a Villainy card this phase, deal 1 damage to a unit and 1 damage to a base.

If you played a Villainy card this phase, deal 1 damage to a unit and 1 damage to a base. Epic Action: If you control 7 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 7 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (5/8) On Attack: You may deal 2 damage to a unit.

The most iconic villain in Star Wars also happens to be one of the most powerful Leaders in Star Wars Unlimited, it’s only fitting. Relying heavily on Villainy cards, as he should, Vader is able to chip away from afar, slowly picking off enemy units while gradually bringing down an enemy base as well.

Making Darth all the more sweet is his beefy stat line. While surviving to round seven is no easy feat in and of itself, this is where the game can swing in your favor. Dropping a ⅝ on the board for free is a massive benefit, not to mention the fact he can finish off any unit with 2 remaining health for free. Combined with Vader’s Lightsaber, you could clear the enemy’s board in a single turn.

8. Iden Versio

Lucasfilm

Action: If an enemy unit was defeated this phase, heal 1 damage from your base.

If an enemy unit was defeated this phase, heal 1 damage from your base. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/4 – Shielded) When an enemy unit is defeated: Heal 1 damage from your base.

Iden Versio isn’t the most established character in the greater Star Wars universe, with just one game appearance under her belt, but she should become a household name for Star Wars Unlimited players before long.

Designed with pure control in mind, Versio complements a slower, more methodical play style, one that has you trading at every turn rather than rushing the base, and where controlling the pace is absolutely vital. Ideal against aggro deck types, this Leader performs incredibly well in the Set 1 meta to help sustain Vigilance decks over the long run.

The only reason Versio isn’t higher on our list is that she serves a similar role to Director Krennic, and he just arguably does it better.

7. Emperor Palpatine

Lucasfilm

Action (Costs 1 resource & must defeat a friendly unit): Deal 1 damage to a unit and draw a card.

Deal 1 damage to a unit and draw a card. Epic Action: If you control 8 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 8 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When deployed: Take control of a damaged non-leader unit.

Take control of a damaged non-leader unit. When in play: (4/10) On Attack: You may defeat another friendly unit. If you do, deal damage to a unit and draw a card.

The power of the dark side on full display. As unquestionably the best Command Leader thus far in Star Wars Unlimited, Papa Palpatine is all about the long-con. The idea is to play many low-cost cards with ‘on death’ effects, triggering them with this Leader’s ability each turn to your benefit.

In particular, the likes of Admiral Motti and Superlaser Technician dying actually work in your favor, propelling your resource count while readying up more important units. And should the game last as long as you intend, dropping a 10-health Palpatine onto the board certainly doesn’t hurt your odds of winning, let alone taking control of a damaged enemy unit in the process as well.

Already one of the better Leaders in the game, we expect to see Emperor Palpatine grow even stronger over time as new Sets expand his options.

6. Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm

Action (Costs 1 resource): Give a shield token to a Heroism unit you played this phase.

Give a shield token to a Heroism unit you played this phase. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/7) On Attack: You may give another unit a shield token.

You get a shield, and you get a shield, everyone gets a shield. Arguably one of the more frustrating deck types to play into is one constantly giving shields to its units, and no one does this better than Luke Skywalker.

With multiple ways to play, this Leader can either focus on controlling the tempo, granting shields to freely trade out enemy units, or rushing the enemy down while supporting your units with shielded sentinels. Regardless of your approach, there’s no denying the benefits of having Luke as your Leader.

As an added bonus, a little-known fact in Star Wars Unlimited is that shields can actually stack. So should the right situation arise to give multiple shields to R2-D2, just know it’s entirely within the rules.

5. Chewbacca

Lucasfilm

Action: Play a unit that costs 3 or less from your hand (paying its cost). It gains Sentinel for this phase.

Play a unit that costs 3 or less from your hand (paying its cost). It gains Sentinel for this phase. Epic Action: If you control 7 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 7 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (2/9 with Sentinel – Units in this arena can’t attack your non-Sentinel units or your base). Grit (This unit gets +1/+0 for each damage on it).

With much of the early Star Wars Unlimited meta focusing on aggro decks, being able to slow things down and gain a foothold is absolutely vital. That’s why Chewbacca is so highly ranked on our list, thanks to his ability to constantly force enemy units away from your base.

Stopping an enemy dead in their tracks with a low-cost Sentinel can completely swing the early game in your favor, stamping out any low-cost rush cards on their side of the board. It’s an exceptional ability in the current meta, though perhaps not one with much long-term viability as new Sets roll around.

For now though, everyone loves Chewie, and for good reason. Especially given his wild stat line that could see him reaching as much as 10 attack power thanks to Grit.

4. Grand Inquisitor

Lucasfilm

Action: Deal 2 damage to a friendly unit with 3 or less power and ready it.

Deal 2 damage to a friendly unit with 3 or less power and ready it. Epic Action: If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 6 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (3/6) On Attack: You may deal 1 damage to another friendly unit with 3 or less power and ready it.

While damaging your own units may not sound ideal on paper, working around Grand Inquisitor’s devilish ability can have you overwhelm your opponent in the blink of an eye. The simplest benefit comes in doubling up on attacks. Attacking with a unit, then damaging it, readying it up again, and attacking once more. Especially powerful with late-game chonkers.

Though the real boon for Grand Inquisitor decks is utilizing cards that benefit from taking damage. Virtually any units with Grit are directly buffed upon taking damage, turning the likes of a meager ¼ Scout Bike Pursuer into a 4/1 with a free Leader Action,

And of course, when deployed, this effect becomes even more manageable, dropping from 3 damage to just 1, allowing you to ready up powerful units with barely a scratch. It’s one of the more unique deck types in Star Wars Unlimited’s early meta, but definitely not one to be trifled with.

3. Director Krennic

Lucasfilm

Constant Effect: Each friendly damaged unit gets +1/+0

Each friendly damaged unit gets +1/+0 Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (2/7) Restore 2 (When this unit attacks, heal 2 damage from your base). Each friendly damaged unit gets +1/+0.

As arguably the best Vigilance Aspect Leader in Star Wars Unlimited today, Krennic also makes for the best control-based Leader as well. The name of the game once again is longevity, surviving past initial aggression from the enemy and fighting back with a vengeance later on.

Ideal for bucking their momentum with surprising trades (that extra point of damage makes all the difference sometimes), the constant effect is a game-changer and only grows more powerful when the Leader is deployed. With the ability to heal 2 health to your base every turn, early damage doesn’t necessarily matter as you can just restore it all with a slow-burn approach.

Although we expect Krennic to fall somewhat in the rankings as time goes on, he’s currently one of the very best counters to the aggro-heavy meta we’re seeing take hold in Set 1, earning him his third-place spot on our list. Not for nothing, Krennic was also the Leader that won out during the TCG’s first major tournament in Poland.

2. Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Action: Deal 1 damage to each base.

Deal 1 damage to each base. Epic Action: If you control 4 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 4 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (2/5) On Attack: Deal 1 damage to each enemy base.

You all knew it was coming. Sabine had to be high on the list given her early dominance in Star Wars Unlimited. As the cheapest Leader card in the game today, and with a consistent way of dealing extra damage with each turn, she’s a force to be reckoned with when it comes to aggro decks.

There simply isn’t an Aggression Aspect Leader as effective as her in the game yet, with Sabine able to end games in just a few turns, should the right cards start in hand. It’s incredibly difficult to come back from when enough damage is dealt, as that 1 extra base damage is always right there to dwindle your last few points of health away.

However, despite her runner-up spot on our list, counters to Sabine are becoming more prevalent and thus, driving down her play rate across the board. So for now, while she’s leading the charge as one of the most common picks, expect to see Sabine falling down a few notches as the months pass by.

1. Boba Fett

Lucasfilm

When an enemy unit leaves play: Y ou may exhaust this Leader. If you do, ready a resource.

ou may exhaust this Leader. If you do, ready a resource. Epic Action: If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader.

If you control 5 or more resources, deploy this Leader. When in play: (4/7) When this unit completes an attack: If an enemy unit left play this phase, ready up to 2 resources.

Boba Fett is the single most formidable Leader in Star Wars Unlimited today. We all know it to be true. No other Leader is capable of using anywhere near as many resources in a single turn, which alone is enough to give Boba the upper hand in almost any matchup.

With more resources at all times, it obviously gives you more options, and it can continue to pad out your turn with many more actions than your opponent. Even after all cards are seemingly played and each attack has taken place, readying up more resources lets you set up for another swing round next turn.

There’s no surefire counter to this resource-rich strategy either. Rushing Boba down can be effective but can also be countered due to the sheer number of options available. While slowing the tempo and controlling can work against you as Boba just floods the board with more units than you can afford.

Ultimately, if you’re sitting across from a Boba Leader, you’re in for a tough game. That’s not to say it’s impossible to win, far from it, just that he matches up incredibly well against any and all other decks in Star Wars Unlimited’s first Set.

