Among Us animated series: Everything we know

CBS Studios announced an animated series based on the popular social deduction game Among Us; here’s everything we know about it, so far.

Developer Innersloth released Among Us in 2018, but the multiplayer experience didn’t enter the stratosphere until 2020.

The game’s sudden rise to a cultural phenomenon saw it expand to other worlds via its Fall Guys crossover, VR adaptation, and, more recently, a Destiny 2 collaboration.

Now Among Us is looking to take over another medium, evidenced by the recent announcement of an animated TV show. Here’s what we know about the series, thus far.

Who’s behind Among Us’ animated TV series?

Through its CBS Eye Animation Productions division, CBS Studios will produce the Among Us adaptation alongside series creator Innersloth. The studio behind Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks, Titmouse, will animate the project.

Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis is on board to executive produce, with Innersloth’s Marcus Bromander, Carl Neisser, and Forest Willard also attached in executive producer roles. Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski from Titmouse will similarly serve as EPs on the upcoming series.

Where will the Among Us series air?

At the time of writing, CBS Studios has yet to specify the network or streaming service that will host Among Us’ foray into the TV space.

Unsurprisingly, details about a potential release window have also yet to surface. There’s no telling how long the series will gestate before more information starts making the rounds.

The Among Us animated series’ plot details

According to Variety‘s reporting, CBS Studios has already shared a logline for its animated Among Us show. It seems as though it’ll bear a lot in common with its interactive counterpart, too.

The logline reads as follows: “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

That's everything publicly known about the Among Us animated series.

