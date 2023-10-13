Zoinks! A new Betrayal at House on the Hill scenario by Matthew Lillard is available right now

The multi-talented actor has cooked up a spooky new scenario for Betrayal at House on the Hill that can be downloaded for free, just in time for Halloween.

Actor, Director, Businessman, and now…board game designer? Matthew Lillard has partnered with Avalon Hill to bring a new free scenario to Betrayal at House on the Hill’s third edition.

While the collaboration may initially seem a little out-of-nowhere, Lillard is no stranger to this space. Perhaps best known for his beloved live-action portrayal of Scooby Doo’s Shaggy, as well as turns in WarGames, the Scream franchise, and the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s. Lillard is also a lifelong board game and tabletop fan, seeing great success with his Beadle and Grimm’s venture. The company offers premium releases of MTG and D&D products, full of bespoke physical additions to add texture to each release.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Combined with multiple starring roles in tongue-in-cheek horror properties, Lillard’s experiences make him a perfect fit to add to the ever-growing world of Betrayal.

How Betrayal at House on the Hill is played

Avalon Hill

Betrayal at House on the Hill is a fan-favorite horror-themed board game with multiple scenarios to be run. With each scenario – or ‘Haunt’ – being triggered based on specific player actions, Betrayal at House on the Hill offers near-limitless replayability for board game fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lillard’s Haunt, Thirteen Ghoulies Are All That, comes with some deliciously self-aware meta trappings, playing on the creator’s cult stardom and jokingly sending up some of his most well-known roles. The Haunt takes place during location scouting for a Lillard-esque actor’s next production, and I’m sure you can guess the creepy, run-down location that seems a perfect fit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it is not yet known what the Haunt’s inevitable twist will be, the setup alone seems prime for a unique and engaging addition to Betrayal’s list of scenarios. And if you find yourself engaged by Lillard’s story, this is just the start! Betrayal’s first-ever ‘Season of Treason’ promises a wealth of new editions to the game, making it a very good time to be a horror fan.

Starting today, October 13 , (Friday the 13th) Lillard’s multi-part haunt will be available to download for free from the Hasbro Pulse website. If you already own Betrayal at House on the Hill, there’s no reason not to grab a copy for yourself and expand your play options.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For anyone still on the fence about Betrayal, Lillard will be streaming a full playthrough of the haunt tonight at 7PM ET on Hasbro Pulse. Be sure to tune in and see the spine-tingling scenario for yourself.