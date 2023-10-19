Best Five Nights at Freddy’s Merch and Gifts in 2023

We’re rounding up all the best Five Nights at Freddy’s merch and gifts available just in time for the movie adaptation to hit theatres.

The best Five Nights at Freddy’s merch and gifts are perfect for those wanting to get in the mood for the upcoming, highly anticipated horror movie. The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has been a long time coming, but it’ll be on screen both across cinemas in the US and worldwide, and streaming in a matter of days.

As the Five Nights at Freddy’s games have blown up in popularity over the last 10 years, there are so many options for toys and merch to choose from. This is due in part to just how recognizable the central antagonists and the setting are, the vast majority of which appears to have translated from the games to the cinema screen seamlessly. Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, and another dozen or so animatronics are just one side of the story, there’s a surprisingly deep well of lore to delve into as well.

That’s why below, you’ll find all of our top options for the best Five Nights at Freddy’s merch and gifts. We’ll be highlighting game compilations, action figures, Funko Pops, plushies, and everything else to do with the popular horror series ahead of the movie’s launch next Friday.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection

Steel Wool Games

The best piece of merch you can get for yourself ahead of the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is to check out the games that inspired it. Fortunately, Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Core Collection includes the first four games and the spin-off title Sister Location which should get you up to speed. This is incredible value for money and is available on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, with the latter options backward compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Steel Wool Games

While the original games have their place in history, they are quite primitive compared to the latter entries. That’s where Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach comes in, which is a greatly expanded and fully immersive game world to roam around in, with improved visuals and a much longer story than any of the first games in the franchise’s early days. It’s available on all major consoles, too.

Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s – Survive ‘Til 6AM

Funko

While the video games are great, the Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s Survive ‘Til 6AM board game reimagines the core concept as an affordable two-player experience. It’s got a rapid-fire pace with 20-minute rounds as well, so there’s no chance of getting bored. What’s more, there are 96 camera cards, and 13 clock cards included in the box, so plenty of room for strategy and replay value.

The Official Five Nights at Freddy’s Cookbook

Scott Cawthon

Have you ever been playing the FNAF games and thought, “Wow, that pizza looks bussing?” Us too. That’s why it’s neat that you can get your hands on the official Five Nights at Freddy’s cookbook which promises over 40 recipes based on the game series. Pizza seems to be the number one priority, but it looks like pasta, burgers, hot dogs, and shakes are also on the menu, too. What’s more, you can currently save 25% by getting a pre-order at just $14.98.

Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s Series 1 Action Figure set

Funko

One of the pricier options in our roundup, the Funko Five Nights at Freddy’s Series 1 action figure set bundles in Freddy, Chica, Foxy, Bonnie, and Golden Freddy, alongside pieces needed to construct Springtrap in his entirety. With this set, retailing just under the $100 mark, you’ve got a total of six high-quality and instantly recognizable characters from the games and movie, working out to be $16 each.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Graphic Novel Trilogy

Scott Cawthon

We touched upon the deeper lore of the FNAF series, as the expanded media certainly has you covered there. While the games only flirt with the deeper, darker themes, the graphic novels go into more overt, and visual detail, in and around the core narrative of the series. Unlike other video game adaptations, these graphic novels are written by series creator Scott Cawthon, so the lore and storytelling are authentic.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

Steel Wool Games

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Helped Wanted serves as a remake of the original FNAF trilogy with greatly updated visuals and gameplay mechanics for the definitive core experience. While it was previously a VR-only title, it’s since got a regular console release and sells for a discounted price.

Five Nights at Freddy’s plush toys

Amazon

Given the animalistic nature of the series antagonists, of course, there was going to be plushies. Fortunately, there’s a wealth of options including Sundrop and Moondrop from Security Breach, Foxy, Bonnie, Freddy, and three packs available, too. Prices range from $10 to $30 depending on the character.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Funko Pop Advent Calendar

Funko

If you’re in the market for something more seasonal around the upcoming holiday period then you may want to consider the FNAF Funko Pop Advent Calendar. This 24-pocket pop set includes a miniature Christmas-themed Five Nights at Freddy’s vinyl for each day leading up to the holidays for a very competitive price. The set retails for $50, however, discounts have brought it down to around the $42 mark. This means each FNAF pocket pop works out to being around $2.

Best Five Nights at Freddy’s Merch and Gifts – FAQs

Who are the most popular FNAF characters?

From the classic trilogy of games, Foxy stands out as one of the more popular among fans, however, animatronics like Springtrap, Chica, and Freddy himself are also incredibly beloved by the community.

What is the best FNAF game?

It’s widely believed that either the original Five Nights at Freddy’s or Sister Location is considered the best of the current run. However, it all depends on the atmosphere you like and whether you’re going in for the story or scares.

Is the FNAF movie rated R?

No, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is rated PG-13 for strong violent content, bloody images, and language. That means older teens will be able to enjoy the experience, but you’ll want to leave the kids at home for this one.

