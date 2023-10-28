Baldur’s Gate 3 player uncovers hilarious glitch in Goblin Camp scenario

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player baffled goblins with a unique tactic, showcasing the game’s near-limitless possibilities for unique gameplay choices.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers players an expansive and immersive world filled with intricate storylines, complex characters, and a plethora of choices that significantly impact the game’s outcome. The game has been praised for its depth and the countless possibilities it offers to players, allowing for a unique and personalized gaming experience.

Players have shared stories of completing acts without key items, finding disturbing ways to heal characters, and witnessing hilarious interactions between companions.

Article continues after ad

However, in one incredible turn of events, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s unique strategy has resulted in a hilarious glitch, leaving goblins yelling at an empty rack.

Article continues after ad

A user on Reddit shared a story of their wife’s gameplay in a post titled: “So Larian thought of everything, except…”

While attempting to rescue a character from the goblin camp, she failed all checks to take over the interrogation or convince the goblins to leave him with her.

Article continues after ad

In a moment of ingenuity, she switched to Lae’zel — a powerful Githyanki warrior — and smashed the rack that the imprisoned character was tied to, freeing him and leaving the goblins yelling at an empty rack.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The unusual approach shows that there are a multitude of ways to handle in-game scenarios, and is an example of the freedom that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers its players. The game usually rewards creative solutions in a much more satisfying way, however, unlike this unexpected outcome.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players within the Baldur’s Gate 3 community were quick to defend the response of the goblins, writing, “Maybe they were just scared. I mean would you want to confront Lae’zel after that? Or tell Minthara what happened?”

Another simply wrote, “Have you seen Lae’zel? I would have pretended that nothing happened, too!”

And one player addressed the idea of Larian not considering this particular option, writing, “Larian thought of a lot of things, but not of everything. It’s impossible to predict every action every player ever would take. What really grinds my gears however is how tightly the fate of the tieflings is tied to the druids in the grove. They are two parties, yet somehow the game treats them as one, mechanic-wise.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Regardless of the outcome, it’s no wonder how the game’s expansive world and the freedom it offers have led some players to claim that Baldur’s Gate 3 has “ruined gaming” for them, as no other title seems to measure up to the experience it provides.