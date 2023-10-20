Baldur’s Gate 3 players say it’s “ruined gaming” for them

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have enjoyed the game so much, that they’re saying it’s “ruined gaming” for them, with many expressing how they can’t seem to enjoy anything else after experiencing the title.

Since its release out of Early Access in September, Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm. It’s received unprecedented amounts of praise, and high reviews, and is often being considered as a serious contender for Game of the Year, despite 2023 being extremely strong for great titles.

Its playerbase is massive, with Baldur’s Gate 3 seeing tons of players joining the fray and putting hundreds of hours into its expansive world and story. However, after enjoying the title, many fans are reporting that the game has “just straight up ruined gaming for me.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is ruining gaming for fans

Larian Studios

Sharing their opinion onto Reddit, one user explained how they “think this game just straight up ruined gaming for me” going on to share how they’re: “Nearing 300 hours and 2 complete runs I want to take a break from this game and just let it breathe for a second but… what the hell am I supposed to go back to? Everything else that I even think about as an option seems so much more inferior, my best bet at the moment will just probably be taking a break from gaming all together and returning to this when the time is right.”

It seems many others in the community agree with the player, with many highlighting how they’ve “been in a lull since [they] stopped playing BG3. No other games have been able to hold my attention.”

As made clear by the popularity of the post, one major issue with Baldur’s Gate 3 is that it’s so expansive and free, that “going back to a formulated game afterward feels…boring.”

A similar situation has happened with Starfield, with many players reporting that after leaving BG3, the Bethesda game feels stale and the quests feel far too unnatural. Despite them being different games and alternate experiences.

Some players are finding their own solutions, by diving into Dungeons & Dragons, of which the game is set: “My solution was to get some DnD books. I got the rulebook, i’m watching youtube campaigns, I’m creating my own custom dnd character, I ordered the basic set from Amazon, will get the spell/cantrip cards (at least for a bard) soon enough.” This could spell yet another rise in an already increasing franchise.

Ultimately, one comment summed up the community’s feelings: “The game just sets a new standard, whether game companies like that or not.”

Who knows what this game will do to the industry and to the community that holds it in such high regard – but many will find it tough to not compare BG3 to their next title.