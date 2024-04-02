Insane Baldur’s Gate 3 glitch pushes player out of bounds & breaks game

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player revealed how a “weird glitch” they encountered led to a corrupted save file and the ability to roam out of bounds.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 may have been the Game of the Year for 2023, the massive RPG title is not immune to the odd in-game bug and glitch. Given the size and scope of the game, it’s only expected that quirks will pop up and issues will arise.

The devs work hard to ensure the game is running as smoothly as possible and is filled with as little glitches and bugs as possible.

Despite Baldur’s Gate 3 being in the best shape of its lifespan, players are still finding new bugs. Some even game-breaking. For one BG3 player, one such game-breaking glitch, while frustrating, allowed them to explore the map like never before and interact with parts of the game that are typically inaccessible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a new Reddit thread, the player in question explained how a unique glitch pushed them out of bounds in the game, turning their save into a corrupted file in the process.

“A weird glitch forced me out of bounds (at the cost of my save file) and I was able to see that the character customisation is actually a place in the map. It’s close to the astral plane where you talk to the guardian. I also found that the under dark is not actually under the map.”

The initial poster also included an image of their findings, something that fellow BG3 players have taken major interest in.

Article continues after ad

One BG3 player commented on the thread, “Nice. It would have been cool if we could visit the place and Tav/Dark urge says something funny about it. Sort of like an easter egg.”

Another added, “Hell yeah! I mean RIP save file, hope it wasn’t an honour run, but regardless that’s pretty cool!”