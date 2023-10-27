Baldur’s Gate 3 player witnesses Withers deliver an incredible burn to Gale

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player saw how much of a jerk Withers can become when he mocked Gale for having no love interest.

As an undead skeleton man, Withers counts among the most interesting of the BG3 companions. Players can either meet him in Act 1 or Act 2; either way, he’s a character well worth the effort.

Withers’ ability to revive fallen party members makes him an especially beneficial addition to any crew. And as time goes on, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are learning even more about the crypt keeper-looking ally.

For one, Withers can deliver a pretty sick burn to other companions who don’t return the affections of the player character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player realizes Withers is actually a “jerk”

While playing through Act 2 of BG3, Reddit user Character_Abroad came to the conclusion that Withers is genuinely a “jerk” to other companion characters. The player noticed as much after they turned down Gale’s advances and heard a subsequent conversation between the wizard and Withers.

When Gale visited Withers to reset his spells, “Withers threw the fact Gale didn’t have a love interest in his face,” the player claimed.

“He basically rubbed the rejection in with salt and vinegar.” The Redditor further noted that they’ve seen Withers behave this way with every other companion their character has turned down romantically.

Larian Studios Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 fans said they’ve seen Withers do the same in their playthroughs. One person recalled, “I once went to Withers to respec Jaheira and he told her the same.” This is especially troublesome since the user claims Jaheira’s tragic backstory about her husband had been revealed by this point.

Because there’s crossover between the Elden Ring and BG3 audiences, it should come as no surprise that the thread’s also filled with “maidenless” jokes. “Thou is maidenless,” joked one Redditor. Another said, “Ah, I see. [Thou] can’t pull no bi*****.”

It would seem Withers has more of an interest in the player character’s love life than he may let on.