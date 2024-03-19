Baldur’s Gate 3 player spots “terrifying” Act 2 glitch

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an amazing game but it is not devoid of glitches. It seems one player recently spotted a glitch in Act 2 and it is terrifying.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite possibly one of the most expansive games that you can play. It is massive in size and ambition and it offers several hundred hours worth of playtime. However, a game this big is bound to contain glitches that can disrupt your experience.

It seems one player has recently spotted a glitch in Act 2. The player felt that it was both hilarious and terrifying and they decided to discuss it with other members of the community.

Article continues after ad

Disturbing Baldur’s Gate 3 bug has players terrified

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user who posted an image of the glitch and also stated, “Probably one of the most hilarious and terrifying glitches I have encountered so far.” It was a glitch where the Ox in Act 2 was covered by some kind of green material and was surrounded by dead bodies.

Article continues after ad

Other players joined the conversation as a lot of them found this bug quite funny. One such user commented, “The glitch is a spoiler! LOL.” Another user chimed in, “Hah! Strangest ox I’ve ever seen.”

One player also claimed, “Become friends with it and have it help as an ally in the final fight.” Finally, another commenter mentioned, “Bruh I just thought it was a blob, never saw the dead corpses until now holy shit.” One of the players even suggested, “Do not be afraid, you are simply starting to see things for what they truly are.”

Article continues after ad

Therefore, some of the players have suggested it is a spoiler, while others are simply surprised by it. Nevertheless, there is no doubt, that the scene is terrifying and players agree with it.