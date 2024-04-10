Baldur’s Gate 3’s very own “loot goblin” shows off insane Gold hoard

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player whose friends have dubbed them a “loot goblin” has revealed a jaw-dropping stash of over 100,000 Gold.

Much like the real world, money talks in Baldur’s Gate 3. Seriously, if you’re smart enough, you can even use it to deal boss-breaking levels of damage.

Of course, as most players can attest, building up large gold reserves in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a challenge. If you’re not using exploits to purchase things for a single coin or a high-dexterity character to steal everything that is.

The fact that Reddit user u/captainfactoid386 hasn’t resorted to sneaky means makes their acquisition of 103,644 Gold that much more impressive. Other explorers of the Forgotten Realms can hardly believe the feat.

“I genuinely don’t understand how people have so much Gold,” one user commented in the thread. “I’m pretty much always starved for Gold and have to save up for important items.”

Many other players responded with their own dastardly methods of obtaining Gold in Baldur’s Gate 3 and they basically mirror the thieving tactics we mentioned above. u/captainfactoid386 claims they weren’t messing around with any of that but were more than happy to explain their philosophy.

“If an enemy has stuff loot them. If holding alt shows something to loot, take it. Incense is very valuable for its weight. Add to wares is your friend. There are a bunch of useless scrolls. Sell them. There are a bunch of useless potions sell them.”

By their own admission, u/captainfactoid386’s friends say they “have a problem”. All we see is 103,644 solutions.