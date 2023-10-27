Baldur’s Gate 3 player completes Act 2 without key item

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a massive questline and you need key items to ensure progression. However, one player managed to clear Act 2 without getting access to a key item.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a beautiful story which is also quite complicated in its approach. There are multiple aspects that you need to consider and your choices often make a lot of difference to the ending of the game.

Additionally, you also need access to key items to ensure that your progression does not get halted. However, one player has cleared Act 2 without getting access to an item called the netherstone.

Here is what the community thinks about it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player soft-locked from final battle after missing out on key item

The discussion regarding this problem was started by a Baldur’s Gate 3 player named palomAstra on Reddit. The player claimed, “I started Act 3 without obtaining Ketheric’s netherstone and now think I’m soft-locked before the final fight in Act 3”.

However, the situation seems pretty grim as the player also claimed “Anyone else run into this? Definitely should have reloaded a (now deleted) save like 100 hours ago.” Therefore, it seems like this player has pretty much wasted 100 hours as there is no way to progress further in the game.

The community was quick to jump on this as one player commented “My guy, I can quite confidently say that the answer is No. No one has run into this issue.” Another player commented, “Yup. The very definition of a you problem.”

One player also commented, “I- you really are something else”. Lastly, a player commented, “Never ceases to amaze me how creative players can be when they unintentionally screw up.”

Therefore, it seems like this player needs to play the game right from the beginning, as they seem to have deleted the save before the important fight in Act 2.