5 Sourcebooks you need before starting DnD

From the Players’ Handbook to a good beginner’s adventure, we’ll outline the best books to get you started on playing D&D for the first time.

Interested in running or joining your first game of D&D, but not sure what you need to bring to the table? D&D 5e has seen the game grow to incredible new heights of popularity and is arguably easier to access than ever. But the wide array of products available for 5e can make it tricky to sort the essential from the optional.

We’ll help you trim down your options and find the books you need to get your hands on before starting out playing D&D.

The Dungeon Master’s Guide sets new DMs up for success

WOTC

Dungeons and Dragons 5e represents a concerted effort to streamline the game and prioritise ease of access, and by all accounts it’s succeeded in those aims. But there are still rules and outlines that need to be learned before players can begin rolling the dice, and that’s where the Dungeon Master’s Guide comes in.

The DM’s guide goes into detail on all the ins and outs necessary for running a game of D&D. It’s an incredible resource for both first-time DMs and anyone returning to the fold in need of a refresher. And what’s more, the DM’s guide is not a hard-and-fast guideline to follow, instead it offers a guiding hand, allowing DMs to run games and worlds in their own way.

The Player’s Handbook keeps players in the know

WOTC

While DMs may do most of the heavy lifting in preparing a new D&D game, it still benefits the players to have some idea of what they’re in for before sitting down at the table. The Player’s Handbook is a necessary tool for 5e character creation, but it remains a crucial resource all throughout play, containing info on races, classes, equipment, spells, and more. If ever a player is at a loss for what their character can do in-game, the Player’s Handbook will be nearby to remind them.

The Monster Manual makes combat planning a breeze

WOTC

Your DM is ready to run, you’ve got characters all picked out, and now all you need is a challenge to overcome. Combat with powerful monsters is one of 5e’s key pillars. Chances are, your party is going to run into something to fight sooner rather than later, and the Monster Manual comes with dozens of beasties to suit any encounter or environment. Even for games with a heavy social focus, it can be handy to have some monster options on hand if things really go south.

While experienced DMs may be able to create and stat monsters all on their own, the Monster Manual is integral for starting out in 5e, providing intricate combat encounters requiring minimal prep time.

WOTC

The first three sourcebooks listed here were the core of the 5e experience at launch, and remain just as important right through to the present. But the game has changed and evolved in the years since D&D 5e was released, and Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything contains many of the best of those changes. The book not only offers many interesting new class options, but also updates and alternatives for rules, providing an enriched character-creation experience.

An Adventure Sourcebook packs a whole campaign into a single volume

WOTC

Your DM may want to take up the task of running a homebrew campaign, creating a world and characters entirely from their own imagination. But for any DMs that find homebrew too daunting or time-consuming, adventure sourcebooks are the way to go. And 5e has plenty of options to consider, from Princes of the Apocalypse to Call of the Netherdeep.

Perhaps the most beloved of all of D&D 5e’s adventure sourcebooks is Curse of Strahd. This gothic horror module is steeped in atmosphere, providing endless opportunities for meaty roleplay and tricky combat, and stands the test of time as an amazing first foray into D&D.

Honorable mention – D&D Starter Set: Dragons of Stormwreck Isle

WOTC

The sourcebooks mentioned here excel as parts of the D&D experience, but Dragons of Stormwreck Isle instead offers a little of everything. While Dragons of Stormwreck Isle can’t compete with any of these individual sourcebooks for depth, it still works as an excellent intro to the game. Gaming groups can get up and running in no time with the starter set, making it perhaps the easiest out-of-the-box D&D experience available for 5e.

