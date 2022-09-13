Square Enix sends Babylon’s Fall to early grave with service shutdown

Despite launching as a live service earlier this year on PC and PlayStation, Babylon’s Fall will lose server support in February 2023.

Publisher Square Enix revealed Babylon’s Fall during its E3 2018 press conference, with a nebulous release window of 2019 attached.

Few details about the project were publicly known at the time. However, the announcement still managed to spark excitement, given Square Enix’s history with developer PlatinumGames.

The hype faded with each new showing of the game, though. As a result, Babylon’s Fall launched to minimal fanfare several months ago.

Square Enix pulls the plug on its live-service game, Babylon’s Fall

In a post on Babylon’s Fall’s “Hanging Garden” player site, Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced plans to terminate the game’s operations on February 27, 2023. The player site will close on this day, as well.

Such news, naturally, means previously revealed content updates will undergo drastic changes. For one, PlatinumGames has canceled all “large-scale updates.”

Season 2 remains on track for its scheduled end date of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The final season for Babylon’s Fall will kick off the same day with a maintenance period, according to the blog post.

Notably, the message ends with the following: “As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service.”

A hack-and-slash action RPG, Babylon’s Fall tasked players with stepping into the boots of Sentinels to ascend a structure inspired by the Tower of Babel.

Players could either take the tower solo or reach the summit with friends. Evidently, there weren’t enough users interested in accepting this particular challenge.

Babylon’s Fall will remain playable on PC, PS4, and PS5 until the service ends on February 27, 2023.