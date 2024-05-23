Are there killstreaks in XDefiant?

If you’re going on an unstoppable tear in XDefiant, you will certainly be rewarded for it in a number of ways, but can you expect any devastating killstreaks like in Call of Duty?

With just about any FPS, there’s nothing sweeter than going on a killstreak. Asserting your dominance over a lobby, racking up kill after kill, it’s the best feeling in CoD, Apex, and many others. XDefiant is no different in that regard.

But exactly how are you rewarded for said killstreak in Ubisoft’s new release? While other games may provide access to a set of game-changing streak rewards, XDefiant handles things a little differently.

Article continues after ad

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about killstreaks in XDefiant.

Ubisoft Going on a hot streak in XDefiant is certainly worth your while.

Does XDefiant have killstreaks?

No, XDefiant doesn’t feature any killstreaks, at least not in the traditional sense. You can’t pop a UAV or call in an airstrike if you rack up five or 10 kills in a row, for instance, but that’s not to say you aren’t still rewarded in a roundabout way.

Article continues after ad

If you’re going on a tear, securing multiple kills in a single life, you’re rewarded in two key ways. Firstly, you’ll be nabbing far more experience for your troubles, helping you advance through the Battle Pass and level up. But second, and most crucially, you’ll be working towards your Ultra ability much quicker than usual.

Article continues after ad

In short, the better you perform in a match, the quicker you’ll get to your Ultra. For most regular matches with an average performance, you can expect to use an Ultra once per round. But should you fly up the scoreboards, racking up kill after kill, you can use your Ultra two or even three times.

So while there are no proper killstreaks in XDefiant, going on a hot spree is still worth your while. Just don’t expect to be dropping a nuke on anyone if you do nab 25 kills in a single life.