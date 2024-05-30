XDefiant dev has good news about the future of killstreaks in the game

The XDefiant devs have given their insight into the possible addition of killstreaks into the multiplayer FPS.

While the game launched with plenty of the bells and whistles that allow it to compete with the likes of Call of Duty, this is a feature that was oddly missing and prompted the community to wonder if they would be coming.

It looks like there are discussions being had among the dev team, as executive producer Mark Rubin has referenced on social media.

Ubisoft

The mention to XDefiant killstreaks came in response to a fan proposing the addition of scorestreaks being introduced into the game as abilities that cause minor influences to a match.

Rubin responded, explaining that Ultras are already a kind of scorestreak in the game while also commenting on killstreaks, saying: “It’s something we are discussing and will try and find ways to better reward in game play.”

It’s clear that the devs recognize that there isn’t enough incentive to get killstreaks. Currently, players will get a notification telling them they’re on a streak and a handful of XP to commemorate it.

Call of Duty has made killstreaks an integral part of its gameplay, with the most powerful rewards given out for the longest streaks. So when XDefiant launched without them, it raised some eyebrows in the playerbase.

Largely, the XDefiant community understands where the devs are coming from and have their own ideas for how these rewards could be implemented. One user comments: “Extra perks or buffing perks when you go on kill streaks seems nice.”

This wouldn’t give a person an extra ability but just enhance what they already have to give a slight edge. It could work as a way to give a player that incentive to get a streak, but not completely alter a match like some of the higher-tier COD killstreaks do.