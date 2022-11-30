All Prime Gaming titles you can download in December 2022

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Given how Twitch is currently owned by Amazon, users can get their hands on a Prime Gaming subscription with Twitch.

December’s Prime Gaming offerings have been revealed, so here’s every title you can download with the subscription this month.

Prime Gaming, from Amazon, is a way for Prime members to earn exclusive rewards, free games, and more from their subscription to the service. Like PS Plus, Prime Gaming changes its rewards every month with different free games appearing when a new month begins.

As we head into December 2022, Prime Gaming has a new collection of games and exclusive content for subscribers to redeem. Below, we’ll detail everything coming to the service this holiday season.

amazon These games will be coming to Amazon Prime in December 2022.

What games will be available with Prime Gaming in November?

For the month of December, a total of eight games are confirmed to arrive with Prime Gaming. We will make sure to update this section if more titles are included in the list.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the games that are bundled with Prime Gaming for the month of December 2022:

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child

Doors: Paradox

Remember, these games are only available in December 2022 as the line-up will change in January 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Exclusive content available with Prime Gaming

With Prime games out of the way for December 2022, let’s take a look at what exclusive content Prime Gaming has to offer this month.

Amazon Prime members can look forward to exclusive content throughout the month of December, including new in-game loot for the following games:

Apex Legends

Madden 23

Fall Guys

Valorant

FIFA 23

More games will also be added throughout the month. You can check out the full line-up for content drops this month at gaming.amazon.com.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s every game and in-game content available with Prime Gaming for November 2022. Be sure to check our Prime Gaming page to not miss out on any content.