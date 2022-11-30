All Prime Gaming titles you can download in December 2022

December’s Prime Gaming offerings have been revealed, so here’s every title you can download with the subscription this month.
Prime Gaming, from Amazon, is a way for Prime members to earn exclusive rewards, free games, and more from their subscription to the service. Like PS Plus, Prime Gaming changes its rewards every month with different free games appearing when a new month begins.
As we head into December 2022, Prime Gaming has a new collection of games and exclusive content for subscribers to redeem. Below, we’ll detail everything coming to the service this holiday season.
What games will be available with Prime Gaming in November?
For the month of December, a total of eight games are confirmed to arrive with Prime Gaming. We will make sure to update this section if more titles are included in the list.
Here are all the games that are bundled with Prime Gaming for the month of December 2022:
- Quake
- Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow
- The Amazing American Circus
- Banners of Ruin
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Spinch
- Desert Child
- Doors: Paradox
Remember, these games are only available in December 2022 as the line-up will change in January 2023.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Exclusive content available with Prime Gaming
With Prime games out of the way for December 2022, let’s take a look at what exclusive content Prime Gaming has to offer this month.
Amazon Prime members can look forward to exclusive content throughout the month of December, including new in-game loot for the following games:
- Apex Legends
- Madden 23
- Fall Guys
- Valorant
- FIFA 23
More games will also be added throughout the month. You can check out the full line-up for content drops this month at gaming.amazon.com.
So, there you have it — that’s every game and in-game content available with Prime Gaming for November 2022. Be sure to check our Prime Gaming page to not miss out on any content.